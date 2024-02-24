TIMELINE: The arrest and detention of director Jade Castro, companions

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Film director Jade Castro‘s arrest and detention renewed criticisms against local law enforcement.

Due to the arrest of Castro and his companions, the film and entertainment industry – from directors to actors and actresses – mobilized to question their detention and called for their release.

Rappler lists down all the events and developments in the Jade Castro case. This story will be updated as more information comes in.

JANUARY 31, 2024

Castro and friends – Ernesto Orcine, Noel Mariano, and Dominic Ramos – arrive in Mulanay, Quezon Province to attend the Cocolunay Festival. The said festival, held every February 4, pays “homage to the town’s origin, rooted in the humble coconut, and expresses deep gratitude to its Patron Saint Peter.”

As reported by ABS-CBN’s TV Patrol, a closed circuit television (CCTV) captures Castro and his friend’s car passing through a Mulanay road at around 7 pm. At around 7:25 pm, Castro alights from their vehicle and films the rehearsal of a local pageant in Mulanay town plaza.

Castro and his friends also spend the night with two Mulanay town officials.

Less than an hour away from Mulanay, in Catanauan town, four persons wearing bonnets burn down a modern jeepney owned by Gumaca Transport Service Cooperative. Witnesses say the perpetrators are also armed.

Carl Villanueva, the jeepney’s driver, says they were told by the suspects to leave the vehicle, and the burning of the jeepney follows.

FEBRUARY 1, 2024

Quezon Province police arrive at the resort where Castro and his friends are staying. The police say they acted on a tip that four men, who are persons of interest in the alleged arson, checked in, in the said resort.

The police talk to Castro and companions and leave. Six hours later, the same police officers invite the four to the police station to answer more questions. The four voluntarily go to the station. They are detained.

Castro and his companions are arrested without a warrant.

FEBRUARY 2, 2024

In his X account (formerly Twitter), Castro claims innocence and says they were arrested for an alleged crime that happened in Catanauan.

INOSENTE KAMI! nagbabakasyon lang kaming magkakaibigan sa mulanay quezon pero inaresto kami sa krimen na nangyari sa catanauan

FEBRUARY 3, 2024

At past 5 am, Castro again posts on X. The director confirms they were nabbed without a warrant over alleged arson.

Guys sorry di maka reply bawal celphone. Opo warrantless arrest arson

Various organizations issue statements in support of Castro and companions.

The Directors’ Guild of the Philippines Inc. (DGPI) says Castro is “an important voice of the Philippine Independent Cinema” and vouches for his good character. Another group, DAKILA, urges Philippine authorities to keep their probe into the case transparent.

“As an advocate for justice, we urge an immediate, fair, and transparent investigation by Philippine authorities, trusting in our legal system to protect the rights of those in custody,” DAKILA says.

FEBRUARY 7, 2024

Calabarzon regional police director Police Brigadier General Paul Kenneth Lucas tells Rappler that the probable cause in Castro’s arrest is the identification made by the driver and conductor of the burned vehicle.

“Well, ang basis natin doon is tama ‘yong pag-aresto ng pulis natin kasi within the prescribed period naman noong inaresto sila. ‘Di naman kami nag-lapse doon sa oras (Well, our basis was, our arresting police personnel did not err in the arrest because it happened within the prescribed period),” Lucas tells Rappler.

Under the Rules of Court, a person may be arrested without a warrant if he/she is caught in the act, if there’s a probable cause to believe that a crime was committed, or if the person is a fugitive. Hot pursuit is done under the second category, or when there is probable cause.

The validity period, or the time limit from when the crime was committed to arrest suspects, varies per circumstance, and depends on the court’s discretion on what is “immediate” in a given context.

FEBRUARY 8, 2024

Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno pays a visit to the four detainees. Diokno also talks with Castro’s legal counsels.

FEBRUARY 9, 2024

Department of Justice spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano says Castro and his friends waived their rights to undergo inquest proceedings under Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code “in order to submit a counter affidavit where the prosecutor will evaluate their defenses.”

However, Castro’s lawyers tell Rappler that although Castro signed the waiver, it was not informed consent.

“By without ‘informed consent’ it means these tourists may not have been fully informed of the consequences or effects, or they may not have fully comprehended what the waiver of Art. 125 is,” Carmela Peña, one of Castro’s counsels, says.

The film director’s present counsels are not yet involved in the preliminary investigation at this time, and get on board only on February 5.

In an X post, Diokno announces his visit to Castro and companions, and questions the legality of the arrest. Peña confirms to Rappler that Diokno becomes part of Castro’s legal team.

Nagbiyahe tayo dito sa Quezon Province upang malaman mismo kay Jade Castro at kanyang mga kasama kung paano nauwi sa detensyon ang kanilang bakasyon. Base sa mga na gather natin, sila ay naging biktima ng baluktot na pagpapatupad ng batas.

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros slams the arrest of Castro and his companions, particularly the police’s “aresto now, paliwanag later” (arrest now, explain later) practice.

Hontiveros announces she filed proposed Senate Resolution No. 928 to launch a probe into the four’s controversial arrest.

“Mismong mga LGU officials ng Mulanay, Quezon ang nagsabi na nasa kabilang bayan noon sila Direk Jade, at may CCTV na nagpapatunay diyan. Pero iginigiit ng PNP na hindi daw puwedeng pagkatiwalaan ang CCTV ng lokal na pamahalaan. Hindi lang nakaka-alarma ang pahayag na ‘yan mula sa mga tagapagpatupad ng batas, nakakabawas rin ito ng tiwala ng publiko,” the senator says.

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

The prosecution indicts Castro and friends for destructive arson.

Peña tells Rappler that the prosecution finds probable cause to indict the director and his companions over the allegations against them. The indictment means the case will proceed to court.

Jasper Castro, the director’s brother, issues a statement airing their family’s disappointment: “We were hoping that the prosecutor would dismiss the case and my brother and his friends could go home. But we are still optimistic that when this reaches the court, the judge will clearly see that my brother and his friends are innocent. We hope for continuous support from the public until Direk Jade and his friends are set free.”

Diokno, meanwhile, says that the filing of the case in court provides several avenues for the director to be released. This includes the immediate dismissal of the case due to lack of probable cause, temporary freedom through bail, or quashal (dismissal) of the case, Diokno explains.

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

The House of Representatives’ committee on public order and safety holds an inquiry into the arrest of Castro and his companions.

During the hearing, Police Senior Master Sergeant Jonjon Pordan and Police Captain Daniel dela Cruz of Catanauan, Quezon police say they did not retrieve any physical evidence from the crime scene that will link the four detainees to the alleged crime.

Pordan reiterates that the arrests were made only on the basis of the identification of the witnesses. – Rappler.com