LOOK: K-drama café O’ Mango Six opens first Metro Manila branch

Korea's famous coffee and dessert spot seen in 'The Heirs' and 'Gentleman's Dignity' is now in Parañaque City!

MANILA, Philippines – South Korea coffee and dessert café O’ Mango Six has just opened shop in Metro Manila for the first time!

METRO MANILA BRANCH. Photo courtesy of O’Mango Six

The official franchise of the K-drama-famous spot opened its first Manila outpost in Aseana 3 Building, East Tower, Aseana Avenue, Parañaque City. The branch is open from 7 am to 11 pm daily.

60-PAX SEATING. Photo courtesy of O’Mango Six

The store’s interiors are inspired by nature, featuring plants, natural lighting, and earthy, natural materials like wood and stone. It has a seating capacity of up to 60 people.

BLENDED BEVERAGES. Photo courtesy of O’Mango Six

O’ Mango Six may be familiar to many K-drama enthusiasts – the iconic location has been used for several top-rated K-drama series like 2013’s The Heirs, 2012’s Gentleman’s Dignity, and 2015’s Kill Me Heal Me, where the mango cream smoothie, mango coconut, and mango strawberry smoothie were featured. The café will serve most of its signature beverage menu, with most of them made with fresh mango and Hawaiian Kona coffee.

HOT COFFEE. Photo courtesy of O’Mango Six

Guests can expect O’ Mango Six’s lattes, macchiatos, and americanos, as well as the Honey Americano, Coconut Coffee, and Oriental Latte. There’s also Lemonade, Citron Ade, and Aurora Ade, as well as fruit and yogurt smoothies, coffee-based “mangocinno” drinks, and non-caffeinated “mangocinno” drinks in mint mocha, java chip, Oreo, and green tea flavors.

BRUNCH OPTIONS. Photo courtesy of O’Mango Six

Pastries are also available, such as savory pretzels; pizza; butter bread in honey, garlic, or honey cheese flavors; and other brunch options. CEO of O’ Mango Six Lia Oh said that they conceptualized the Philippine food menu in a way that customers can “experience Korean drinks and desserts while still giving it a Filipino twist that they will enjoy.” – Rappler.com