Simply the zest! Try lemon crinkles by this Pasay home bakery

MANILA, Philippines – If you’ve got a zest for lemon-y desserts and the craving for a cookie, lemon crinkles may be just up your dessert alley!

This is local home-based bakery Rhainebow Bakes’ best-selling product, and a rightful favorite of her customers (including me)! As a fan of citrusy pastries, this hits the spot – imagine the texture of a soft crinkle, but with the bright, tart flavor of a lemon square and the subtly sweet taste of dusted confectioner’s sugar on top.

Rhainebow’s lemon crinkles, which are described as “small bursts of sunshine in every bite,” come in two sizes, the bite size and regular size. Beware of the bite-sized crinkles – you won’t realize how many you’ve already popped in your mouth! It’s easy to gorge on these tiny treats, because they’re not that sweet. You can also really tell that they’re made with real lemon juice and zest!

A box of 15 bite-sized lemon crinkles costs P155, while 30 pieces cost P300. If you want the regular size of 10 pieces, that’s P170.

As for Rhainebow’s inspiration for the lemon crinkles, she said that she made sure to start selling desserts that were not normally sold by most quarantine bakers at the start of the pandemic, which was when her home business started.

“When I started to pursue my hobby in baking, I thought of my dad who was a diabetic. For me, desserts don’t have to be always sweet, so I came up with lemon crinkles which is now our best-seller, next to the banana loaf,” she told Rappler.

Rhainebow’s banana loaf was her very first homemade product that friends and family convinced her to finally sell. It is a light, fluffy slice of banana-flavored bread that’s perfect with coffee (it’s not exactly a dense loaf, if that’s what you’re looking for). It costs P160 for the plain flavor, P180 with chocolate chips, P190 with walnuts, and P230 for all-in-one.

If you’re into red velvet desserts, I would also recommend Rhainebow’s red velvet crinkles with cream cheese, which features two moist, red velvet crinkles sandwiching a sweet-tart cream cheese filling. It costs P210 for eight crinkle sandwiches. If you prefer a more chocolate-y version, Rhainebow’s loveva crinkles might satisfy – it’s a hybrid between a chocolate crinkle and a fudge brownie in the form of a cupcake, which could get a bit too rich and indulgent for my liking.

Rhainebow Bakes bakes every Saturday and Sunday and is located in Malibay, Pasay City. Orders can be placed through the shop’s Instagram page. – Rappler.com