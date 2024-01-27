‘Cafe by day, bar by night’: 7 Metro Manila coffee shops that serve cocktails in the evening

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Get your caffeine and booze fix in these Metro Manila coffee shops that transform into bars in the after hours!

MANILA, Philippines – Coffee and cocktails seem like two totally opposite beverages meant to be consumed on different occasions. Coffee is for you to sip on as you complete your deliverables during the day, while cocktails are usually reserved for nights out.

But what if your daily 9-to-5 grind and your 5-to-9 wind-down session could actually happen in the same place? Experience the best of both worlds with these seven “cafe by day, bar by night” coffee shops around Metro Manila that serve booze in the after hours!

The Curator Coffee & Cocktails

If you frequent the Legazpi Sunday Market, chances are you’ve seen this establishment just across the street. The Curator Coffee & Cocktails serves kickass coffee and specialty drinks guaranteed to power you through the daily grind.

Hailed the Best Bar in the Philippines, The Curator also shakes up cocktails like the Amalfi Mule.

The Curator’s coffee hours run from 7 am to 5 pm daily, while its cocktail hours run from 6:30 pm to 1 am from Tuesday to Sunday. It is located at 134 Legazpi Street, Legazpi Village, Makati City.

NoDoze Coffee Lounge

Nestled in the heart of Katipunan, NoDoze Coffee Lounge serves a wide range of unique espresso-based beverages like the Tablea Latte and Cloud Americano, and a modest selection of non-coffee drinks like the Matcha Latte and Chai Spice Latte.

When the evening comes, NoDoze begins serving alcoholic beverages – from classic cocktails like Amaretto Sour to coffee-infused ones like the Espresso Martini. The Katipunan-based coffee lounge also serves different types of liquor by the shot or bottle, as well as local and imported beer.

NoDoze’s cafe is open from Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 8 pm, while its bar operates on Fridays and Saturdays, from 8 pm to 3 am. It is located at YDG Building along Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City.

Latitude Bean+Bar

At Latitude Bean+Bar, you can begin your day with some of their crowd-favorite beverages such as their Cinnamon Oat Latte, Cold Brew, or even their Matcha Oat Latte, which can all be ordered throughout the whole day. By 4:30 pm, however, Latitude makes its bar menu available, serving craft beer, classic cocktails, and special mixers. For the sweet tooth looking for a kick, try Sweet Night, a concoction made of ube liqueur, coconut rum, dark rum, and milk! Located at 1851 Pilar Hidalgo Lim St., Malate, Manila City, Latitude Bean+Bar is open daily from 11 am to 11 pm.

Saikou Bar + Cafe

Saikou Bar + Cafe whips up classic coffee-based drinks alongside its extensive selection of alcoholic beverages. After you have your Caramel Frappe or your Saikou Golden Mocha during the day, you can take things up a notch with their signature cocktail selection, which boasts offerings like the Kuma Gumi Sour and the Saikou Fashioned.

If you’d like to keep things simple, though, Saikou also has a classic cocktail menu that includes old favorites like the Amaretto Sour, Martini, and Margarita.

Located at The Deck in Ronac Art Center, Greenhills, San Juan City, Saikou’s cafe is open daily from 10 am to 8 pm, while its bar is open from 4 pm to 1 am daily.

Cala Café

Cala Café is equipped with a curated roster of caffeinated beverages that include Cold Brew, Lattes, and Espresso.

Meanwhile, its cocktail menu is balanced with classic and signature cocktails perfect for any kind of individual on a night out. Indulge in an Old Fashioned cocktail for days when you’d like to keep it simple, or try their Lychee Martini to switch things up for a change.

Cala Café is located at 1022 E Rodriguez Sr. Avenue, New Manila, Quezon City. It is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 8 am to 11 pm.

Snooze Cafe + Bar

Snooze Cafe + Bar makes sure to take care of you during the day with its generous offering of coffee, non-coffee beverages, and tea – with its Spanish Latte, Matcha Latte, and different types of iced tea.

Similar to the other cafes in this list, the Quezon City-based establishment serves both classic and signature cocktails. Whether you’re up for an adventure with their Pick Me Up cocktail containing cognac, prosecco, curaçao, apple, and spiced syrup, or a more laid back experience with their New York Sour, Snooze Cafe + Bar has you covered.

Snooze Cafe + Bar serves coffee from Monday to Thursday, from 7 am to 10 pm, and from 7 am to 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Cocktails are available from Tuesday to Sunday, starting 6 pm.

INT.Bar / EXT.Cafe

INT.Bar / EXT.Cafe’s classic coffee stays true to its honest nature with straightforward names like Americano, Capuccino, and Cortado. Meanwhile, the shop’s signature coffee is named after popular films like La La Land, 50 First Dates, and Pulp Fiction, as these drinks are infused with unique ingredients – from black currant syrup to meringue – to level up your caffeine fix.

On the other side of the establishment is the bar area, where you can find the classics like Mimosas, Martinis, and Amaretto Sours. Similar to its coffee offerings, INT.Bar / EXT.Cafe also serves signature cocktails named after films and characters, like Charlie Brown, Mowgli, and Love, Actually.

Located in Cubao Expo, Quezon City, INT.Bar / EXT.Cafe is open daily from 9 am to 12:30 am. While its bar area opens at 5 pm, cocktails are available starting 3 pm. – Rappler.com