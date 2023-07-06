LOOK: Auro’s World Chocolate Fair is back at S Maison in Pasay City

It's a chocoholic's dream! Enjoy sweets and pastries from these 12 local brands until Sunday, July 9.

MANILA, Philippines – Auro’s World Chocolate Fair is back, and they’re taking chocoholics on an intergalactic chocolate extravaganza starting Wednesday, July 5 until Sunday, July 9.

Local bean-to-bar chocolatier Auro Chocolate launched its fourth World Chocolate Fair at S Maison Mall in Pasay City, with this year’s theme inspired by outer space.

WORLD CHOCOLATE FAIR LAUNCH. Photo by Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler

“We want to push the boundaries of what cacao and chocolate can be, and we’re really proud that our partner brands keep bringing something different,” Auro co-founder Kelly Go said as she introduced fair-goers to the 12 different choco-centric brands participating in the fair. Most of them utilize Auro’s chocolates for their sweets!

Chocolate heaven

At the fair, you can buy from local business Bubu Bars, known for its signature dairy-free ice cream bars dipped in chocolate from Auro. Quezon City-based bakery Half Saints is also there to serve its rich and flavorful Dark Chocolate Tartlets, along with Overdoughs, a local bakeshop known for its homemade cookies and hiring staff of Deaf Partners.

BUBU BARS. Photo by Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler

Look out for other homegrown chocolate goods at the Kultura booth, where uniquely flavored chocolate bars are available. A limited edition MUPh x Auro Collagen Hot Chocolate is also available at the Auro Chocolate booth! Conrad Manila is also serving various chocolate and coffee drinks along with baked goodies.

KULTURA BOOTH. Photo by Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler

If you want to take a break from the chocolates, check out Simone and its tarty Coconut Calamansi Danish. For croissants and a taste of Auro Fudge Brownies, head over to Daniel Baker.

DANIEL BAKER. Photo by Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler

For sweet beverages, try Tiger Sugar’s exclusive Dark Chocolate Cookie Crumble, which also comes with chocolates from Auro.

POISON DOUGHNUTS. Photo by Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler

One of Poison Doughnuts & Coffee’s unique doughnut offerings is the Champorado Doughnut, which comes with rice crispies and tuyo flakes, all dipped in Auro chocolate. Lastly, to satisfy your cake cravings, check out Le Sucre Lab‘s crazy-rich tin chocolate cakes and Tender Loving Cakes’ Dark Chocolate Blackout Cake.

Auro held its first World Chocolate Fair in 2019. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a second World Chocolate Fair didn’t push through until 2021 with strict safety protocols in place. Its third edition followed in 2022.

You can catch this year’s World Chocolate Fair at the Main Atrium of S Maison at Conrad Manila, Seaside Boulevard, Pasay City. The fair is open from 10 am to 10 pm until Sunday, July 9. Entrance is free for patrons of all ages. – Rappler.com

Sophia Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.