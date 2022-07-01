Sweet! Auro to hold World Chocolate Fair in July at Pasay City

Enjoy sweet treats from Mary Grace, Bubu, Overdoughs, Poison, and Half Saints made with Auro Chocolate on these dates at this mall!

MANILA, Philippines – If there’s one event chocoholics can’t miss out, it’s gotta be the upcoming World Chocolate Fair, happening on Wednesday, July 6 to Sunday, July 10, care of local chocolatier Auro Chocolate.

In celebration of World Chocolate Day on Thursday, July 7, the first World Chocolate Fair in the Philippines will return for the third time with a five-day event at the main atrium of the S Maison Mall, Pasay City.

Photo from Auro Chocolate

The World Chocolate Fair 2022, open from 10 am to 10 pm, will feature various artisanal beverages and treats by other local businesses which were also a part of the fair last year. Of course, all of these products will star different kinds of Auro’s award-winning, bean-to-bar chocolate.

Bubu, a vegan ice cream brand, will be showcasing its dairy-free ice cream bars made with Auro’s 55%, 64%, and 77% single origin dark chocolate.

Half Saints will feature salty, spicy, and chocolatey flavors with a 4-inch Dark Chocolate and Salted Caramel Marble Sans Rival and Spiced Chocolate Tres Leches. They will also be selling slices of Auro’s 64% Dark Chocolate Tart with Himalayan Pink Salt​​​​​​​​.

Overdoughs’ “chonkies” will also be available at the fair in three different flavors: the best-selling Triple Choco Chonkies, Salted Dark & Cream Chonkies, and White Choco and Oats Chonkies.

Cake, coffee, and chocolate drinks will also be available the fair at The Black Bean, like the newest Lavender Hot Chocolate drink, Dear Delilah moist cake, and mocha drink, which uses Auro’s 77% dark chocolate.

Guests can also try out Poison’s sourdough-based doughnuts which come in Salted Dark, Champorado, Hazelnut Blue Cheese, Turon, and Camembert Walnut flavors.

Other goodies to expect include Conrad Manila’s signature treats and pastries, Serenitea’s exclusive cacao milk tea series, and the comeback of Mary Grace’s limited edition dark chocolate cheesecake, made with Auro’s 64% Davao dark chocolate, orange cream, and almond chocolate bark.

There will also be an exclusive sneak peek of Auro’s newest menu, heritage chocolate bars, and plant-based chocolate bars. Guests can also try Auro Cafe’s chocolate and cacao-infused Sourdough Pan de Tsokolate and Beef Pares. Guests can also shop Auro Chocolate items at the Kultura booth.

The event is free of charge. Note that the mall will still be implementing strict safety protocols.

Auro Chocolate is an internationally awarded tree-to-bar chocolate brand founded in 2019 that promotes sustainability by working directly with local farmers to create fine Filipino cacao beans, ingredients, and retail products with unique and bold tropical flavors.

In 2021, Auro held its second World Chocolate Fair at the S Maison Mall where brands Poison, Bubu, Overdoughs, Half Saints, Conrad Manila, and Mary Grace also participated. The first World Chocolate Fair was held in the same location in July 2019. – Steph Arnaldo and Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.