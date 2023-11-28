LOOK: Filipino artist Mia de Lara’s artwork featured on Pan De Manila’s holiday packaging

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The boxes are too pretty to throw away! The local graphic designer draws intricate scenes of Manila celebrating Filipino traditions.

MANILA, Philippines – Continuing their tradition of celebrating local Filipino artists since 2008, Filipino household bakery Pan De Manila unveiled its latest collaboration with graphic designer Mia de Lara for this year’s limited edition holiday packaging!

The home of the “Best Pandesal in the Philippines” highlights Lara’s hand-drawn illustrations on its paper bags, gift boxes, and Christmas packages, bringing customers on a nostalgic and historical journey through Filipino Christmas traditions.

HOLIDAY DESIGNS. Look back to the nostalgic past of Old Manila with Mia de Lara’s artworks. Pan de Manila

The festive artwork, entitled Kay Sarap Balikan, Paskong Nakaraan, centers around familiar Filipino Christmas scenes that depict idyllic Filipino life from before the turn of the century, such as an intricate plaza scene in the heart of Manila. The beautifully illustrated boxes – which are hard to just throw away – can be stored as keepsakes or used as home decor.

LOCAL TALENT. Pan de Manila 2023 Christmas paper bag artist is graphic designer and illustrator Mia de Lara. Pan de Manila

According to the artist, her inspiration for her work were the delicious feasts she used to look forward to whenever her family would travel to Pampanga for their annual Christmas celebration.

“I think what makes a Filipino Christmas truly unique is the family ties that bind us closely together…. No matter how far away you are in the world, Christmas signals homecoming, reunion, and reconciliation,” De Lara said.

“If you know me, you know how much I love bread, and to be tasked to design the packaging for our morning staple gave me such an incredible mix of nervousness and excitement. But I think I’m quite happy and couldn’t be prouder of the outcome,” she shared on Instagram.

Mia de Lara’s artwork is featured on all of Pan de Manila’s paper bags and holiday packaging for their most popular products, like their Tablea, all-natural Ube Halaya and Yema spreads, Mango Jam, Orange Marmalade, Guava Jam, Berry Jam, and Cafe con Leche and Chocolate con Leche instant coffee packs, among others.

PAN DE MANILA GOODS. Pan de Manila’s all-natural spreads such as the Ube Halaya and Yema Spread, and other variants, can be packaged beautifully. Pan de Manila

Collaborating with local artists is part of the bakery’s commitment to promoting Filipino culture and the arts, especially during the most festive season of all. Over the last 15 years, Pan de Manila has showcased the creations of emerging local artists including the likes of Larry Memije, Rina Albert-Llamas, Dante Hipolito, Amador Barquilla, Jovan Benito, Bibsy Torio, Noel Mahilum, Christian Regis, and many more.

In other festive news, Pan de Manila recently launched “Merienda,” Pan de Manila’s new restaurant café in Santolan Town Plaza, curating the best flavors from different provinces all across the country. – Rappler.com