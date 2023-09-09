LOOK: Malaysia’s ZUS Coffee to open in Metro Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SPOTTED. A board-up of Zus Coffee is seen at this Quezon City mall.

The Malaysian coffee chain is opening its first branch in Quezon City!

MANILA, Philippines – We’ve got the jitters, because Malaysia’s famous coffee chain ZUS Coffee is coming to the Philippines!

According to a photo taken in Eastwood City, Malaysian-born brand ZUS Coffee is set to open its first doors on Tuesday, September 19. The branch will be located at the ground floor of Eastwood Le Grand Tower 2 in Eastwood City, Quezon City.

SEEN HERE FIRST. A board-up of ZUS Coffee is located at a condominium in Eastwood City. Photo by Rica Isabel Tai

The Eastwood City branch seems to be ZUS Coffee’s only branch in the country so far. It also seems to be the company’s first international foray outside of Malaysia.

Founded in 2019, ZUS Coffee takes pride in serving specialty coffee at an affordable price. With 259 stores across its home country, ZUS Coffee boasts of using only “best quality ingredients, high-level coffee brewing technology, and an innovative business model” – with the belief that while coffee is a necessity, it shouldn’t always be treated as a luxury. The brand sources its coffee beans from Brazil.

ZUS Coffee is certified halal, serving Muslim-friendly beverages without any trace of pork, alcohol, and other ingredients considered haram.

While ZUS’ menu for the Philippines hasn’t been released yet, there are a few bestsellers that future Manila patrons may look forward to. According to its website, ZUS Coffee’s top picks include the “strong and aromatic” CEO Latté, as well as the Spanish Latté and Vietnamese Spanish Latté.

They also recommend the Velvet Crème beverages in coffee, matcha, and lemonade flavors, which are topped with a “velvety cloud of sweet crème brûlée flavor.”

ZUS Coffee also offers the Malaysian traditional tarik or “pulled” drinks, like the Kopi Teh Tarik and Teh Tarik. The tarik preparation involves the act of pouring coffee or tea from one container to another, giving it a frothy top.

ZUS’ non-beverage menu include pastries, sandwiches, and hot meals.

ZUS Coffee’s Philippine franchise already has an Instagram page, but there are no posts yet as of writing. – Rappler.com