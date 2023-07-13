Mango-nificent! Try Mango Tres Leches Cupcakes by this Manila bakery

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – It takes two to mango, and home bakery Cakes by Miriam is taking us to dance! If you love sweet Philippine mango and tres leches, don’t miss out on the Mango Tres Leches Cupcakes.

The sweetness of Philippine mangoes is unmatched, and it’s even better paired with a light cake. This dessert features a compact vanilla butter cupcake soaked in three kinds of milk – whole milk, condensed milk, and evaporated milk – for a moist, soft, yet dense base.

It’s topped with slightly sweetened cream cheese icing and cubes of the freshest, sweetest ripe mango for a satisfying dessert that isn’t too heavy in density and sweetness. The freshness of the mango contrasts well with the milky vanilla cake. The serving size of the cupcake is also just right.

It costs P1,250 for a dozen cupcakes.

Cakes by Miriam also offers a Mango Shortcake featuring the same fruit, but instead, paired with a fluffy and light vanilla sponge cake that’s soft and airy. In between is a light whipped cream filling, and atop the whipped cream-frosted cake are mango slices. If you love light and beautiful desserts with a focus on fresh fruit, either of Cakes by Miriam’s mango treats would be a good choice!

The 9-inch round Mango Shortcake costs P2,300 (and can easily serve 5-6 pax), while the 9×13 rectangular size costs P4,550.

All are made-to-order cakes, with a two-day lead time since all cakes are baked a day before. Cakes by Miriam has been around since 2014, starting off as a home online business and eventually growing into a physical bakery located at Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard, Sampaloc, Manila.

Cakes by Miriam is open from Mondays to Saturdays from 9 am to 6 pm, and on Sundays from 9 am to 1 pm. To place your orders, you can contact them via Viber or SMS at 0917 873 7378 or via Instagram. – Rappler.com