Oh no! Mary Grace explains cause of ensaymada shortage

MARY GRACE. The bakeshop is known for its best-selling ensaymada.

MANILA, Philippines – Have you been having a hard time getting your hands on a box (or two) of Mary Grace’s famous ensaymadas? You’re not the only one (unfortunately), and there is actually a reason for that, as confirmed by the homegrown bakeshop.

In a May 25 Facebook post, Mary Grace addressed its “dearest Mary Grace Ensaymada enthusiasts” who have recently been having difficulty bringing home the “out-of-stock” popular Pinoy pastry.

“Unfortunately we’re experiencing some global supply issues on a few raw materials, beyond our control,” Mary Grace explained. They didn’t specify which ingredients are sourced from abroad.

Because Mary Grace is “committed to using only the best, high quality ingredients,” they reassured patrons that they would “never compromise on what goes into all [their] products,” and are hoping to resolve this issue soon. We hope so, too!

“As always, thank you for your patience and understanding,” the café added.

Mary Grace started selling her homemade ensaymadas in bazaars before selling them at her first mall kiosk at Glorietta 4 in 2000. In 2004, the family opened the first Mary Grace café and has been serving other crowd-favorite, best-selling baked goodies since then, like cheese rolls, cakes, lemon bars, and more. – Rappler.com