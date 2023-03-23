Lakwatsa in Luneta! Mercato Centrale heads to Noli Me Tangere Garden in Manila

History meets food at Mercato's new night food market in Rizal Park, Manila City starting this weekend!

MANILA, Philippines – Mercato Centrale is on a roll! The popular night food market is taking over another iconic historical location in Manila for Mercato Centrale Rizal Park Market, happening at the Noli Me Tangere Garden, Luneta, Manila City starting on Friday, March 24.

MERCATO CENTRALE RIZAL PARK. Photo courtesy of Mercato Centrale

The food market, in partnership with the National Parks Development Committee and Rizal Park Administration, will be open to the public every weekend (Friday-Sunday) from 3 pm to 10 pm. The location is near Roxas Boulevard and Kalaw Avenue.

Aside from local food and beverage merchants, Mercato Centrale Rizal Park Market will also have a weekly line-up of live performers.

The new location comes a week after it launched the Fort Santiago Food Market on March 16, open from Thursdays to Sundays from 3 pm to 10 pm. Mercato also announced its collaboration with Make It Makati and Tastemakers for #MakatiStreetMeet, a monthly payday weekend food festival at Ayala Triangle Gardens.

Mercato Centrale’s Midnight Mercato food fair was first launched in 2011 at the BGC Tent, featuring several local start-ups and food businesses in one bustling location. – Rappler.com