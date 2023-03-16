Eat and be merry at Mercato’s new Fort Santiago Food Market every weekend

MANILA, Philippines – Food trip, g? BGC’s famous food and lifestyle night market Mercato Centrale has officially launched its newest location at Fort Santiago, Intramuros, in partnership with the Department of Tourism (DOT) to boost the local food tourism of Manila.

MANILA’S HISTORICAL LANDMARK. Photo courtesy of Mercato Centrale

Located near the Manila Cathedral, foodies and tourists can bask in the landmark’s historic ambiance as they take a stroll through the market’s food and beverage stalls. The new Fort Santiago Food Market is open to the public free of charge on Thursdays to Sundays from 3 pm to 10 pm, starting March 16 until further notice.

MERCATO FORT SANTIAGO FOOD MARKET. Photo courtesy of Mercato Centrale

The market’s curated list of local merchants includes J&J, For Heaven’s Shake, Tuna Town, Bagnet Patong, Maria Crispy, Moyumie Shawarma, Uncle Kim’s, and more food and beverage local brands. There is also a weekly lineup of live buskers.

MERCATO INTRAMUROS. Photo courtesy of Mercato Centrale

Mercato Centrale can also be found in other mall destinations, including Bonifacio Global City, SM Mall of Asia, Uptown Bonifacio, McKinley Hill, Eastwood, and Nuvali. It recently announced a new collaboration with Make It Makati and Tastemakers for #MakatiStreetMeet, a monthly payday weekend food festival at Ayala Triangle Gardens.

In August 2021, the weekend food destination opened its first physical cloud kitchen called Mercato United Kitchen in Ayala Circuit Mall, Makati City. They launched their first online delivery portal in June 2020 due to the pandemic.

Mercato Centrale’s Midnight Mercato food fair was first launched in 2011 at the BGC Tent, featuring several local start-ups and food businesses in one bustling location. – Rappler.com