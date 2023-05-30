LOOK: Malaysia’s Old Town White Coffee opens first branch in Metro Manila 

MANILA, Philippines – The long wait is over, coffee addicts! Malaysia’s renowned coffee shop chain Old Town White Coffee has finally landed in the Philippines, opening its first Metro Manila branch in SM Grand Central in Caloocan City on Thursday, May 25.

The modern and minimalist restaurant is located at Level 3, SM City Grand Central and is open from 10 am to 9 pm daily.

Many may be familiar with Old Town as the popular, widely-distributed instant coffee brand available in select supermarkets and convenience stores. In Malaysia, it is also a successful halal coffee and restaurant chain founded in 1999. It now has 200 branches in Malaysia and in neighboring countries, including Singapore, China, Indonesia, Australia, and now, the Philippines.

Since it is halal-certified, there are no pork or pork by-products available on Old Town’s menu. Given Malaysia’s predominately Muslim population, Old Town White Coffee ensures that the food and beverage served adhere to Islamic dietary laws.

Old Town White Coffee’s Malaysia menu includes the best-selling Ipoh Chicken Hor Fun and Hainanese Chicken Chops, along with other Malaysian dishes, sandwiches, soup, noodles, and chicken rice meals. Aside from the signature Old Town White Coffee, there are also tea drinks, smoothies, floats, and oat milk beverages available. It is not confirmed yet which dishes are also on the Philippine menu.

As of now, there are no announced plans yet for a second branch of Old Town White Coffee in Metro Manila. – Rappler.com