IN PHOTOS: First look at SM City Caloocan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW MALL. SM City Caloocan, with inflatable panda Cali outside the mall entrance, officially opens to the public on May 17, 2024.

A mall blessing kicks off the grand opening of the Sy family-led SM Prime's 86th mall in the Philippines in populous Caloocan City

MANILA, Philippines – From only one mall in 1985 – SM North EDSA – the Sy family now has 86 malls in the Philippines with the official opening to the public of SM City Caloocan in the northern part of Metro Manila on May 17, Friday.

On Thursday, SM Group officers, Caloocan City Mayor Dale Malapitan, and Novaliches Bishop Roberto Gaa led the mall blessing of the three-level mall in Deparo Road, Barangay 171, Bagumbong, Caloocan City. SM Investments Corporation vice-chairperson Teresita Sy-Coson joined the event.

BLESSING. Bishop Roberto Orendain Gaa of the Diocese of Novaliches leads the blessing of SM City Caloocan on May 16, 2024, a day before the official opening to the public of SM Prime Holdings Corporation’s 86th mall in the Philippines. Jire Carreon/Rappler

CHAT. Tessie Sy-Coson, vice-chair of SM Investments Corporation, talks with mall officers and guests during the grand opening of the new SM City Caloocan on May 16, 2024. Jire Carreon/Rappler

“SM Supermalls is committed to new and exciting shopping experiences for the communities it serves. We are excited to open SM City Caloocan with our well-loved brand of service and convenience, sustainability features and family fun that SM is loved for, such as giant installations and eco-friendly features such as e-vehicle charging stations and biker-friendly facilities,” said SM Supermalls President Steven Tan.

SM City Caloocan has two e-vehicle charging station slots and 1,190 parking spaces. It shares some of the features of SM City Sto. Tomas in Batangas, such as the “nature-inspired elements” in the center areas of the mall and the fountain-like pillars in parts of the mall.

It is SM Prime’s third mall in Caloocan City but the first in the city’s northern side next to Bulacan province. The two other SM malls in Caloocan are SM City Sangandaan and SM City Grand Central, both in the southern side of the city close to the capital Manila.

SM Prime will open three other malls in the second half of the year: SM City J Mall in Mandaue City, Cebu; SM City San Fernando, La Union; and SM City Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

SM Prime plans to have 100 malls in the Philippines by end of 2027.

Henry Sy, founder of SM, opened the first Shoe Mart store (not a mall) along Carriedo, Manila in 1958. He died on January 19, 2019 or five years ago at 94 years old.

Here are other photos from the mall blessing and grand opening.

INTERIOR DESIGN. SM City Caloocan has “materials inspired by nature that adorn the mall’s environments, combined with graphics and abundant indoor planting” which “evoke a warm and inviting atmosphere,” says SM in a May 17, 2024 press release. Jire Carreon/Rappler

POP. Balloons are burst during the blessing and grand opening of SM City Caloocan with (L-R) SM Engineering Design and Development President Hans Sy Jr., SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, Caloocan City Mayor Dale Malapitan, Novaliches Bishop Roberto Gaa, Caloocan City Vice Mayor Karina Teh, and SM Food Retail Executive Director Hendrik Sy. Jire Carreon/Rappler

COOL. The top floor of the three-level SM City Caloocan has an air-conditioned Sky Plaza. Jire Carreon/Rappler

FOOD. Guests and people working in SM City Caloocan try out dishes at the well-lit food court with its green-themed ceiling, on May 16, 2024. Jire Carreon/Rappler

PLAY. A Tom’s World and World of Fun are among the entertainment outlets in SM City Caloocan, on May 16, 2024. Jire Carreon/Rappler

JOLLY. A Jollibee mascot welcomes guests to the mall blessing and grand opening, on May 16, 2024. Jire Carreon/Rappler

BEAUTY. A Wellness Space with various beauty and health shops at the SM City Caloocan. Jire Carreon/Rappler

RACING. Two women try out a race car simulation game at the Cyberzone area during the grand opening on May 16, 2024. Jire Carreon/Rappler

SUPPORT. A fountain-like pillar with artificial grass on the mall floor inside the new SM City Caloocan, on May 16, 2024. Jire Carreon/Rappler

–Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER