IN PHOTOS: First look at SM City Caloocan

MANILA, Philippines – From only one mall in 1985 – SM North EDSA – the Sy family now has 86 malls in the Philippines with the official opening to the public of SM City Caloocan in the northern part of Metro Manila on May 17, Friday.
On Thursday, SM Group officers, Caloocan City Mayor Dale Malapitan, and Novaliches Bishop Roberto Gaa led the mall blessing of the three-level mall in Deparo Road, Barangay 171, Bagumbong, Caloocan City. SM Investments Corporation vice-chairperson Teresita Sy-Coson joined the event.
“SM Supermalls is committed to new and exciting shopping experiences for the communities it serves. We are excited to open SM City Caloocan with our well-loved brand of service and convenience, sustainability features and family fun that SM is loved for, such as giant installations and eco-friendly features such as e-vehicle charging stations and biker-friendly facilities,” said SM Supermalls President Steven Tan.
SM City Caloocan has two e-vehicle charging station slots and 1,190 parking spaces. It shares some of the features of SM City Sto. Tomas in Batangas, such as the “nature-inspired elements” in the center areas of the mall and the fountain-like pillars in parts of the mall.
It is SM Prime’s third mall in Caloocan City but the first in the city’s northern side next to Bulacan province. The two other SM malls in Caloocan are SM City Sangandaan and SM City Grand Central, both in the southern side of the city close to the capital Manila.
SM Prime will open three other malls in the second half of the year: SM City J Mall in Mandaue City, Cebu; SM City San Fernando, La Union; and SM City Laoag, Ilocos Norte.
SM Prime plans to have 100 malls in the Philippines by end of 2027.
Henry Sy, founder of SM, opened the first Shoe Mart store (not a mall) along Carriedo, Manila in 1958. He died on January 19, 2019 or five years ago at 94 years old.
Here are other photos from the mall blessing and grand opening.
