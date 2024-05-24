Brewing again: Philippine Coffee Expo 2024 returns in June

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Coffee lovers, local industry players, and over 70 booths will gather for the 3-day event that celebrates the Philippines' rich coffee heritage

MANILA, Philippines – Brewing excitement again is the Philippine Coffee Expo (PCE) 2024, which is returning to Makati City on June 7 to 9!

The three-day event, which aims to foster innovation and collaboration among local coffee stakeholders, will be hosted by the Philippine Coffee Guild at the SPACE in One Ayala, Makati City. Coffee enthusiasts, industry players, and experts in the local coffee scene will gather to showcase the latest coffee products, beans, trends, and insights, bound by the country’s rich coffee heritage.

ANNUAL GATHERING. The PH Coffee Expo gathers almost everyone involved in the local coffee scene. PH Coffee Expo

This year’s expo expects to draw over 1,000 participants for its “Kape’t Kwentuhan” (Coffee Talks) series, featuring around 70 booths and around 8,000 stakeholders.

Attendees can look forward to coffee exhibitions, business matching sessions, product demos, a roasters-producers forum, and cupping rooms. Competitions such as the Duo Latte Art Challenge, Signature Coffee Beverage Challenge, and Fine Robusta Brewing Competition will also be held, culminating in the Philippine Coffee Quality Competition Awards on June 9.

LIVE DEMOS. Workshops, live demos, and barista competitions await attendees. PH Coffee Expo

“After the challenges posed by the pandemic, the expo serves as a beacon of hope, bringing together key industry players to revitalize and strengthen the Philippine coffee sector,” said Bettina Grace Belardo-Nuestro, interim executive director of the Philippine Coffee Guild.

The previous iteration of the PCE was held from June 2 to 4, 2023 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. The first PCE was held in Davao City on September 14 to 15, 2022, with over 1,000 registered participants, 42 exhibitors and sponsors, and 16 coffee carts present.

The Philippine Coffee Guild is a nonprofit dedicated to “promoting the growth and

sustainability of the Philippine coffee industry” locally and globally through events, education, and advocacy. Tickets for PCE 2024 are available on the event website. – Rappler.com