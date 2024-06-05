Sweet and creamy! Starbucks introduces new Burnt Caramel Oatmilk beverage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – As the summer season ends, Starbucks is going out with a sweet bang with its newest Burnt Caramel Oatmilk beverage, available in hot, iced, and blended varieties.

Available from June 4 to July 22 in stores nationwide, the Burnt Caramel Oatmilk drink features coffee-infused caramel and creamy, dairy-free oat milk, crowned with whipped cream infused with burnt caramel and a sprinkle of caramel bits. It’s available in Tall (P225), Grande (P240), or Venti (P255) sizes.

Suppose you want something refreshingly fruity and caffeine-free – in that case, Starbucks also introduces the new Green Grape Yuzu with Lemonade or Coconut Refresher, made with real yuzu (Japanese citrus) fruit juice and sweet green grapes. It’s available in three sizes, priced at P175, P190, and P205, respectively.

There’s also the new Creamy Caramel Latte (a GrabFood exclusive), which has a caramel cream foam and caramel drizzle on top of caramel-infused coffee. It comes in three sizes: Tall (P225), Grande (P240), and Venti (P255). – Rappler.com