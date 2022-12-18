Menu, prices: Japan’s Ikinari Steak now in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Irasshaimase, Ikinari Steak fans! Say konichiwa to the world-famous steak chain, which is finally open to the Metro Manila public starting Sunday, December 18 on the ground floor of SM Mall of Asia Square.

MOA SQUARE BRANCH. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The first Philippine branch of Ikinari Steak, which means “sudden steak” in Japanese, is also the first in Southeast Asia (a second one is coming up in BGC’s Mitsukoshi Mall).

Meat your match

OPEN KITCHEN. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The MOA branch is modest in size and modern-casual in design, and is fit for relaxed group dining both inside and al fresco.

GROUP DINING. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

AL FRESCO SEATS. hPhoto by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

On the Philippine menu are three mains, which each include one bowl of rice. Ikinari Steak’s signature Wild Steak – certified Angus Beef chuck eye steak – comes in 200 grams (P599), 300 grams (P850), and 450 grams (P1,195). You can also get Assorted Cut – a mix of premium order cuts and Wild Steak – in 200 grams (P920), and the Ikinari Hamburg Steak in 200 grams (P475) or 300 grams (P610).

GRILLED ON-THE-SPOT. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

You can also order By The Cut, just like in Japan. There’s the “rich and buttery” Ribeye – certified Angus beef – at 200 grams (P1,199); the certified Angus Beef Striploin that is described as “tender and a flavorful all-rounder” for 200 grams (P1,199); and the “most premium cut” Tenderloin at 200 grams (P1,345). 200 grams is the minimum order.

TENDERLOIN CUT. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The sides include Japanese white rice (P60), beef soup (P60), salad (P60), sweet-savory onion sauce (P60), steak sauce (P60), white pepper margarine (P30), and garlic chips (P30).

MATCHA LATTE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are available too, like Sapporo Premium Draft, Ikinari Beer, and Ikiniari Yuzu Chuhai, as well as red wines and Ikinari Yuzu Soda, Cold Brew, and a smooth, creamy, ceremonial-grade Matcha Latte that’s sweet with a tinge of grassy bitterness.

Ikinari Steak’s lunch sets include the Wild Combo, which is 150g of Wild Steak with 150g of Hamburg (P777) with one bowl of rice, and the Diced Cut of 200g of chuck eye (P566) or 300g (P780). For beef soup, salad, and soda, that’s an additional P100.

What’s at steak? The dining experience

WILD STEAK. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Ready for steak-off? Each steak is served to your table sizzling hot on a cast iron plate, alongside sides like corn kernels, carrots, garlic chips, and broccoli. Ikinari’s staff will offer to help you cook your steak, or you can opt to do it yourself with his guidance. Sear all sides of the Wild Steak strips on your plate until you achieve your desired doneness (medium rare/medium-well for me, please), spread the white pepper margarine on top, and then drizzle your choice of Ikinari sweet and/or spicy steak sauce and mix well!

STEAK SAUCE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

There are also other condiments on the table that add to your unique, customized Ikinari experience – aside from salt and pepper, there’s wasabi, a punchy horseradish mustard, and a strong-sweet garlic paste for extra flavor. I liked them all!

STEAK CONDIMENTS (L-R: WASABI, MUSTARD, GARLIC). Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

TENDERLOIN STEAK. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The Tenderloin Steak was served the same way, although the cut was already cooked enough when served. You can immediately slice it already for medium rareness, or cook it further until more done. The condiments also worked with the tenderloin, but this cut was particularly well-seasoned already. This thick cut of meat is almost good for two!

CUSTOMIZED DONENESS. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

This was the most “premium cut,” and it really was juicier, softer, and more tender than the Wild Steak (which was already good enough for its price; although it still had some fatty, chewy bits).

WHITE PEPPER MARGARINE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

ONION SAUCE ON HAMBURG STEAK. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The Ikinari Hamburg Steak was a wildcard I didn’t expect to like as much as I did, since burger steaks are not my usual go-to order. Smear the margarine and onion sauce on the thick, juicy, and moist beef patty, which can be cooked according to your doneness liking. It comes out soft and flavorful, even without the condiments. It’s very filling, too.

BEEF SOUP AND SALAD. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The beef soup is a hearty, savory beef broth. The salad is pretty basic – crisp iceberg lettuce with shredded carrots and onions – and served with Kewpie-inspired roasted sesame and sesame-soy dressings. Pampatanggal ng umay, mostly!

NOW OPEN. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The mid-range prices are very reasonable, in terms of the experience and the sizes of the high-quality steaks. The Japan-inspired experience is fun and casual, as long as you remember that Ikinari Steak isn’t trying to be a high-brow, premium steak restaurant. It’s good steaks served in a refined-casual environment, with the Japanese works on the side!

For more information, you can check out Ikinari Steak Philippines’ Instagram page. – Rappler.com