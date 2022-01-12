Rita’s Philippines to close down after 7 years

RITA'S. The US Italian ice concept is closing their two Philippine branches in January 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine franchise of Rita’s Italian Ice is permanently stopping operations after Saturday, January 15, 2022. Rita’s branches in UP Town Center and Ayala The 30th will be closing down after seven years of business.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 11, Rita’s Philippines extended their “heartfelt gratitude” to all of their friends for their patronage and support.

“We’re sorry to say that we have reached the end of our journey here, and will be closing our doors permanently on January 15, 2022. Thank you so much for all the memories. Maraming salamat po!” they wrote.

Rita’s Philippines will still be selling pints and quarts of their frozen custards, as well as their custard cake pints, Italian ice, gelato, and blendini, for takeout and delivery via Buy 1 Take 1 promo until Saturday.

Rita’s Italian Ice, founded 30 years ago in Pennsylvania, opened their first Philippine branch in UP Town Center, Quezon City in 2015, followed by a second store in Ayala Malls The 30th, Pasig City. The ice cream chain has over 600 stores around the US and several internationally, including in China and Canada.

The “cool treats” brand specializes in its famous Italian ice, a creamy, slushy frozen custard made fresh daily with real fruit and in over 65 flavors. Customers can customize their own Rita’s cup by choosing from the frozen custard selection and a wide variety of toppings, syrups, candies, and fruits. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com