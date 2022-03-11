Surprise! Rita’s Philippines is back in business at this branch

The Italian ice brand is swirling again, two months after it announced its Philippine closure

MANILA, Philippines – There are no goodbyes but only see you laters at Rita’s Philippines, because the Italian frozen custard brand is back in business, two months after its announced its permanent closure.

“Yes, we are back!” Rita’s Philippines wrote on Facebook on Friday, March 11, much to loyal patrons’ pleasant surprise.

The branch at UP Town Center along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City has reopened to the public and will be serving customers from Mondays to Thursdays at 10 am to 8 pm, and from Fridays to Sundays at 10 am to 9 pm.

The Philippine franchise of Rita’s Italian Ice shut down operations in its UP Town Center and Ayala The 30th branches last January 15, after seven years of business. It opened its first Metro Manila branch in UP Town Center in 2015.

Rita’s Italian Ice, founded 30 years ago in Pennsylvania, has over 600 stores around the US and several internationally, including in China and Canada.

The “cool treats” brand specializes in its famous Italian ice, a creamy, slushy frozen custard made fresh daily with real fruit and in over 65 flavors. Customers can customize their own Rita’s cup by choosing from the frozen custard selection and a wide variety of toppings, syrups, candies, and fruits. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com