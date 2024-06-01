San Juan’s Champion Hotpot closes down

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The unlimited hotpot and Mongolian rice bowl buffet concept is bidding its champs farewell after 4 years in business

MANILA, Philippines – Unlimited hotpot restaurant Champion Hotpot is closing its doors for good, starting Saturday, June 1.

The restaurant announced its closure on Friday, May 31, bidding its “champs” a farewell.

“Champion Hotpot is hanging up their gloves and leaving the ring: Today is your last day to enjoy our hotpot as we will he closing permanently starting tomorrow, June 1. Hope you can join us for one last round,” it wrote.

The restaurant – located in Santolan Town Plaza, 276 Col. Bonny Serrano Avenue, San Juan – opened in March 2020 under The Tasteless Group, the group behind The Grid, Scout’s Honor, Hanamaruken Ramen, Public Eatery, The Matcha Tokyo, and the recently closed Poison Doughnuts.

Champion Hotpot was known for its unlimited hotpot and Mongolian rice bowl dining experience at relatively affordable rates. The communal dining concept included a variety of hotpot broths, toppings, and dipping sauces, as well as a wide range of Mongolian rice bowl meats, seafood, veggies, sauces, and other ingredients. Group tables came with induction stoves at the center for easy hotpot enjoyment. – Rappler.com