Donut cry! Poison Coffee & Doughnuts closes down

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The local bakery and coffee shop is saying goodbye to its sole branch, located in Makati City

MANILA, Philippines – In news that isn’t as sweet as donuts – local bakery Poison Coffee & Doughnuts announced the permanent closure of its only branch at The Alley at Karrivin Plaza along Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.

Poison broke the news via Instagram on Monday, April 29, leaving its patrons with a big, doughnut-shaped hole in their hearts. The closure is effective on Wednesday, May 1.

While the reason for the closure was not divulged, Poison did hint at something exciting to come, saying it was a “goodbye but also see you later.”

“Poison Doughnuts will be closed permanently starting May 1 but another cool concept will be taking its place,” the brand said. It also said that just like the legendary Hydra – the name of Poison’s headquarters – “sever one head, and two more emerge.”

“Watch this space for updates,” it added.

Since its inception in 2017, Poison has grown popular for the unique and quirky flavors of its “dangerous coffee” and “deadly” sourdough-based, freshly-baked donuts. Some bestsellers include Champorado, Blueberry Glaze, Garam Masala, Hazelnut Blue Cheese, Bicho Bicho, and Turon, among many other fan faves. Its seasonal collections included Kikkoman-themed donuts, Potchi donuts, and even kakanin-inspired ones.

Poison Coffee & Doughnuts also has a selection of ramen offerings from sister brand Wrong Ramen, like the spicy gyokai tsukemen or the classic tonkotsu ramen.

Here’s to hoping the brand makes an even sweeter comeback soon! – Rappler.com