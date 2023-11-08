Menu, prices: Shake Shack teams up with Toyo Eatery for 1st PH chef collab

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

One day only! Chef Jordy Navarra of Toyo Eatery brings Inasal Fries, Lambanog Lemonade, Tostadong Bigas Concrete, and more to the Shake Shack table.

MANILA, Philippines – In a first for the American burger chain, Shake Shack Philippines has collaborated with Filipino chef Jordy Navarra of Toyo Eatery to create a limited edition menu, available to the public only on Saturday, November 11 at the ground floor of Central Square, Bonifacio Global City!

The award-winning homegrown Filipino resto will be serving four new Filipino-inspired fast food items at Shake Shack starting 9 am, until supplies last. This is the first time Shake Shack’s culinary director Mark Rosati has closely worked with a local chef for an exclusive “salo-salo menu.”

FIRST LOCAL CHEF COLLAB. Chef Jordy Navarra of Toyo Eatery worked with Shake Shack’s Mark Rosati for 4 new Filipino-inspired items. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

On the menu is Inasal Fries (P325), Shake Shack’s crinkle-cut fries topped with a good squeeze of Toyo’s inasal mayonnaise and crispy garlic chips, served with fresh calamansi and a really spicy sili vinegar.

INASAL FRIES. Crinkle-cut fries in a special, housemade inasal mayonnaise by Toyo. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The creamy mayo – which is made in-house and from scratch – is savory, mildly tart, and a tad smoky (just like Bacolod’s classic inasal); I just wish there was more of it doused on the fries.

The Chicken and Cheek BBQ Burger (P595) is Toyo’s take on a crispy chicken burger, but Toyo-fied using a pickle medley of traditional fermented goodness – atsarang papaya, burong mangga, cucumber, and aruy-uy (sweet pepper). The pickled slaw is piled atop the hefty, crispy chicken thigh that is hand-breaded and dredged in Panaderya Toyo’s sourdough batter.

CHICKEN & CHEEK BURGER. Chicken thigh and pork jowl sit below a medley of pickled delicacies. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

It’s topped with Toyo Eatery’s pork jowl (this was just a thin slice) and barbecue sauce, served in a non-GMO potato bun. It’s a filling sandwich; the chicken thigh is soft and tender (the breading is also light), and the tart and slightly spicy flavors of the fermentation powerhouse really shine (heads up: if you’re not a fan of that pickled taste, this may not be up your alley).

Fun facts: the pork jowl is from hormone-free, antibiotic-free black pigs pasture-raised in a farm in Batangas, while the chicken used is cage-free and all-natural.

LAMBANOG LEMONADE. The traditional Filipino coconut liquor takes center stage. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Have a shot of Shake Shack’s first boozy lemonade: Rosella at Lambanog Lemonade (P275)! Shack-made lemonade is mixed with cane sugar and Toyo Eatery’s rosella syrup, spiked with portions of lambanog, the country’s famous coconut liquor made from distilled fermented coconut sap. This refreshingly sour beverage definitely packs an alcoholic punch upon first sip!

There’s always room for dessert, so don’t skip on the Tsokolate at Tostadong Bigas Concrete (P355)! Shake Shack’s frozen chocolate custard made from real cane sugar is blended with Toyo Eatery’s classic toasted rice pudding, candied Palawan cashews, and candied cacao nibs. The toasted rice is made with local organic black rice from Capas, Tarlac.

TSOKOLATE AT TOSTADONG BIGAS. Frozen chocolate custard is mixed in with all the native works. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

This was rich and indulgent, but not overly sweet; a worthy treat for chocoholics. The creamy and thick chocolate base complemented the varied crunchy and crispy textures of the toppings – the cacao nibs, cashews, tostadong bigas, and pudding.

Makati City’s Toyo Eatery has been named among Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for the past five years. Named the One To Watch in 2018, Toyo Eatery also won the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award for 2023. According to Asia’s Best, the restaurant “prioritizes Filipino produce and people, fostering long-term relationships with local farmers and artisans.” Jordy’s team draws constant inspiration from local ingredients, flavors, techniques, and culture. – Rappler.com