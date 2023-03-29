Filipino restos Toyo Eatery, Metiz among Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for 2023

Two Makati City restaurants make it to the prestigious list in 2023!

MANILA, Philippines – A warm round of applause is due for two homegrown Filipino fine dining gems – Toyo Eatery and Metiz – for landing on the prestigious Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List for 2023!

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy announced the winners for the Asian edition on Tuesday, March 28.

In 48th place is Makati City’s Metiz, helmed and founded by Chef Stephan Duhesme. The fine dining Filipino restaurant along Chino Roces Avenue is hailed for shining a well-deserved light on vegetables, fermentation, and local ingredients in the gulay-centric tasting menu. This is Metiz’s first time on the list.

In 42nd place is fellow Chino Roces Avenue neighbor Toyo Eatery, Chef Jordy Navarra and wife May Navarra’s brainchild. Toyo Eatery has placed on the list for the past five years. It was in 94th place last year.

Named the One To Watch in 2018, Toyo Eatery also won the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award for 2023. According to Asia’s Best, the restaurant “prioritizes Filipino produce and people, fostering long-term relationships with local farmers and artisans.”

“While many associate sustainability solely with the environment, Toyo Eatery in Manila prioritizes the sustainability of people, cultural heritage and terroir, all of which are central to preserving the planet. The team’s work with local producers and artisans is complemented by a rigorous approach to sourcing, a focus on Filipino ingredients and a commitment to a low carbon footprint,” the academy added.

In 2022, two other homegrown restaurants landed at 74th and 69th places, respectively –Antonio’s Tagaytay and Bonifacio Global City’s Gallery by Chele. – Rappler.com