Soup-rise! Sinigang na baboy, bulalo among Best Soups in the World according to Taste Atlas

It was a soup-er duper close fight between the two Filipino favorites!

MANILA, Philippines – In soup-erb news: Comforting Filipino favorites sinigang na baboy and bulalo have made it to Taste Atlas’ Top 50 Best Soups in the World List of 2023.

The international food database ranked sour pork-vegetable soup sinigang in 42nd place and beef soup bulalo in 43rd, with both boasting 4.4 stars out of 5.

According to Taste Atlas, the pork variety of sinigang – the “Filipino savory and sour soup” – consists of various pork cuts that are simmered with sour tamarind fruit, typically with tomatoes, onions, garlic, okra, white radish, water spinach, and sili as well. Other versions use beef, shrimp, or fish. Taste Atlas also cited the sinigang na miso version, which uses the “Japanese seasoning made from fermented rice and barley or soybeans.”

“Nowadays, sinigang mix is available in supermarkets, but enjoying the dish made from scratch represents the full experience,” the database added.

Bulalo is described as a traditional Filipino soup that is prepared by “cooking beef shanks and marrow bones until the fat and collagen dissolve into the broth, resulting in a robust flavor of the dish.” It usually also includes cabbage, potato, string beans, onions, and corn.

It is considered a specialty of the Luzon region, where it is usually consumed during cold weather. On the website, it lists popular Tagaytay City restaurants like Leslie’s, Balay Dako, Mahogany Market, Josephine, and Bulalo Point as the best places to get bulalo in the country.

“It can be found in most upscale restaurants in the Philippines, due to the fact that beef shank and bone marrow are not among the cheapest cuts of meat in the country,” Taste Atlas added.

In 2022, sinigang was named the seventh best soup, while bulalo was 19th. In 2021, sinigang was named the World’s Best Soup and the World’s Best Vegetable Soup.

Taste Atlas is an online gastronomic database that promotes the local culinary culture of countries all over the world. The website contains over 10,000 specialty dishes, drinks, recommended restaurants, and local ingredients for anyone to check out before an international trip. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com