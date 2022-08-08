Taste Atlas names Sinigang the 7th best soup in the world

MANILA, Philippines – The people have spoken – Sinigang ranks number seven among the international food database Taste Atlas’ 50 Best Soups list for August 2022!

The native sour soup rated a 4.7 out of 5, besting the Peruvian Inchicapi (4.7) and the Japanese Miso (4.6), Shoyu (4.6), and Shio Ramen (4.6). Northern Thailand’s signature coconut soup Khao Soi (4.9) took the top spot.

Filipino staples Bulalo (4.5) and Tinolang Manok (4.5) were also featured within the top half of the list, ranking 19th, and 23rd respectively.

Sinigang is described by Taste Atlas as a “sour Filipino soup consisting of sampalok (fruits of the tamarind tree)” with a “basic broth usually consisting of rice washing, with the addition of a souring agent.” New variations of the dish also use guava or raw mango instead of sampalok.

An ever-versatile ulam, Sinigang can be made with pork, fish, milkfish, shrimp, chicken, or beef. To complement the hearty soup, a variety of vegetables can be included. Popular ingredients are tomato, onions, radish, green pepper, water spinach (kangkong), long beans (sitaw), okra, and taro (gabi).

“With its sour lightness perfectly matching the harsh tropical heat of the country, Sinigang is a unique soup that is a true representative of Filipino cuisine,” Taste Atlas wrote.

The flavor encyclopedia also recommends Pasig’s Locavore, Quezon City’s Romulo Cafe, and Makati’s Sentro 1771 as the best local restaurants to get the Filipino dish.

Sinigang was previously named the 2021 World’s Best Soup by Taste Atlas. Other Pinoy delicacies like lechon, lugaw, and bibingka have also been recognized by the website.

Taste Atlas is a world food database that catalogs local ingredients, traditional recipes, and authentic restaurants. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.