Time to get buzzed! Philippine Coffee Expo happening in June

There's 'a latte' coffee-centric activities to look forward to at the 3-day event at the World Trade Center!

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, coffee lovers and caffeine enthusiasts! The Philippine Coffee Expo (PCE) is back for its second year and is happening on Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4 at the World Trade Center, Pasay City.

The Philippine Coffee Expo is the biggest “uniting” national event about all things coffee. With this year’s theme of “Celebrating Philippine Coffee: Brewing the Future,” PCE has invited international and local industry experts, farmers, exhibitors, and baristas to participate in the three-day event.

The expo will include various coffee-centric activities for visitors to engage in, such as plenary talks from industry experts, breakout lectures, cupping room sessions, coffee art exhibits and demos, barista competitions, daily raffle draws, and more. The schedule of activities for each of the three days can be found on the website.

To join the expo, registration is done through via website. Tickets are P1,200 each for a full one-day access pass, and P300 for a limited one-day expo pass. If you plan to attend all three days, there are set passes available: a full access pass costs P3,200, while a limited expo pass costs P800. The limited expo passes will only have access to the exhibit hall and competitions hall.

If you are a member of the Philippine Coffee Guild – one of PCE’s organizers – you can also join by volunteering for at least two shifts during the expo. Volunteers will receive three-day passes, meals, and shirts.

PCE will be held at Hall A and Hall D of the World Trade Center. It will take place at the same time as the neighboring Philippine Book Festival, the largest national traveling book fair.

The first PCE was successfully held on September 14 to 15, 2022 in Davao City, with over 1,000 registered participants, 42 exhibitors and sponsors, and 16 coffee carts present. It was in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Agriculture, the Philippine Coffee Guild, and the Davao Region Coffee Council, among other organizations. – Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.