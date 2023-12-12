Ube supremacy! Try Ube Flakes made from Good Shepherd’s ube jam by this Baguio bakery

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ube-natics, ube-tter try this! Crispy cornflakes are coated in white chocolate with ube halaya from Good Shepherd.

MANILA, Philippines – Ube-flavored chocolate flakes? Ube-t we’re going to love them! Baguio City’s Everything Nice Café has partnered once again with Good Shepherd Baguio Convent to create their newest sweet collab – Ube Flakes!

Inspired by the staple chocolate cornflakes pasalubong, this version uses crunchy cornflakes coated in white chocolate and Good Shepherd’s ube halaya. The result is a crispy yet creamy treat that’s balanced and not too sweet – once the smooth white chocolate melts in your mouth, the sweet and nutty taste of pure ube jam follows through, without it being too overpowering. Ube-natics, ube-tter try this!

Everything Nice sells the Ube Flakes in 160g Small (P320) Jars and 270g Big (P400) Jars. They’re available in Everything Nice stores, Good Shepherd Convent, and via online delivery.

It’s also for a good cause – this collaboration supports the brands’ ongoing joint CSR project, where Manila proceeds will help support Children with Cancer in Baguio, the 114 scholars of Good Shepherd across the Philippines, and Concordia Children Services Inc.

Last December, Everything Nice released a light and moist Ube Cake and chewy Ube Crinkles, both also made with Good Shepherd’s iconic ube jam.

Customers in Baguio City can visit Everything Nice’s branch in Baguio-AyalaLand Technohub or SM Baguio, or call 09166954294 for orders. Metro Manila customers can place their two-day advance orders via online link and have them delivered or picked up from Everything Nice’s commissary in United Hills Village, Parañaque City. Everything Nice also has a physical shop in South Supermarket, Alabang. – Rappler.com