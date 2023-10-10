LOOK: UNIQLO to open 1st PH café in Makati City 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Japanese brand's first-ever coffee spot in the country is opening soon, and there's coffee and pastries on the menu!

MANILA, Philippines – Consider this a new addition to your Makati café-hopping plans! Japanese casual wear brand UNIQLO is finally bringing UNIQLO Coffee to the Philippines.

Kicking off its Global Flagship Store’s five-year anniversary, UNIQLO will be unveiling its first-ever UNIQLO Coffee branch at the said store in Glorietta 5, Makati City on Friday, October 13.

On Monday, October 9, UNIQLO shared a sneak peek of what Filipino customers can expect from the dine-in café.

“The new cafe corner creates a calm and welcoming environment for customers to relax and enjoy a delightful experience to be shared with family and friends,” UNIQLO Philippines said.

For the drinks, UNIQLO Coffee will be serving caffeinated classics like Americano, Cafe Latte, Spanish Latte, and caffeine-free Hot Chocolate. Its coffee beans are sourced from the farmers of Mt. Apo, ensuring both the “quality” of their brews and their “commitment to support local communities.”

Pastries “that mix Filipino and Japanese flavors” are also on the menu, ranging from sweet and savory items like Cookies, Smoked Salmon Panini, Filipino Pan de Sal, and Japanese An Pan (red bean roll).

The launch of UNIQLO Coffee’s first Philippine branch comes two years after UNIQLO Coffee opened at its 12-story Ginza location in Tokyo, Japan. The coffee spot is known for its minimalist interiors, as well as its budget-friendly prices.

MINIMALIST. The first Uniqlo Coffee branch in Ginza. Photo from Uniqlo’s website

The UNIQLO MANILA Global Flagship Store is open daily from 10 am to 9 pm. – Rappler.com