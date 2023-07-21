UNIQLO, Studio Ghibli team for new 2nd collection

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The adorable collection will be launched exclusively in Southeast Asia in August

MANILA, Philippines – Good news, Studio Ghibli fans! Japanese brand UNIQLO Philippines is set to release its second collaboration with Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli entitled “Hey, Let’s Go!” on August 21.

The new clothing collaboration will incorporate art featuring Ghibli’s best-known works and designs by Thai artist Kanyada Phatan and long-time Studio Ghibli Producer Toshio Suzuki.

There will be 27 items available in the collection: 7 designs of Studio Ghibli Short Sleeve UT at P790 each, 3 designs of Studio Ghibli Sweat Long Sleeve Shirt at P1,490 each, 3 designs of Studio Ghibli Open Collar Short Sleeve Shirt at P1,490 each, 6 designs of Kids’ Studio Ghibli Short Sleeve UT at P590 each, 3 designs of Baby Toddler Studio Ghibli UT at P590 each, 3 colors Studio Ghibli Round Mini Shoulder Bag at P1,490 each, and 2 designs for Studio Ghibli Socks at P590 each.

The upcoming collection will be in men’s, kids’, and baby sizes.

All items will be launched exclusively in Southeast Asia and will be available solely in stores and the UNIQLO website in the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Studio Ghibli was founded in 1985 by animated film directors Isao Takahata and Hayao Miyazaki. It has produced 25 feature-length films, including Spirited Away which was recognized as the Best Feature Film at the 2002 Berlin International Film Festival and won the 2002 Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature Film.

UNIQLO is Japan’s leading specialty retailer brand. The company has a total of more than 2,400 stores across the globe, including Asia, Europe, and North America. – with reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.