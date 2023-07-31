UNIQLO’s new AIRism pieces are all about ultimate comfort at work or school

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by UNIQLO and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Japanese global apparel retailer UNIQLO launches new must-have pieces for men, women, and kids that will keep them feeling cool and fresh with innovative AIRism wearable technology. These wardrobe essentials are designed to support and provide ultimate comfort throughout your day while leveling up your OOTDs.

UNIQLO’s AIRism lineup is made with ultra-fine fibers that absorb and wick away sweat so our customers can feel cooler and stay comfortable during any type of weather and activity.

Office days mostly consist of working at your desk but it is important to be ready to step out for meetings when necessary. The Men’s AIRism Short Sleeve Polo Shirt is designed for the modern office as it has an elegant dress shirt style collar and has a length and a cut that looks great whether styled tucked in or out. It is best matched with the Men’s Stretch Dry Sweat Pants because of its lightweight, breathable mesh and incredible stretch in all directions.

Innerwear is vital to consider when one wants to stay fresh all day, especially for those who are always in a warm environment like chefs, construction workers, and security guards. The Men’s AIRism Cotton and Jersey Tops and Men’s AIRism Briefs and Shorts feel cool on the wearer’s skin with its AIRism fabric and comfortable fit. They also come with DRY technology, cool touch, odor control, and moisture wicking comfort features.

For the athletes, coaches, and fitness enthusiasts, the Women’s Ultra Stretch AIRism Jogger Pants make for a cozy but polished statement, both in and out of the gym. These sleek pants are made with smooth AIRism fabric that gives an incredible stretch, making it ideal for both sports or casual wear. For ultimate comfort, pair with the Women’s AIRism Cotton Cropped Bra Top, a versatile piece that provides support and has a natural, flattering fit.

For a back to school look for the college girls who don’t have uniforms, the elegant cut and lovely a-line silhouette of the Women’s Ultra Stretch AIRism Sleeveless Dress makes for the perfect piece. Aside from its smart asymmetric design, it also keeps the wearer comfortable with its ultra-stretch performing fabric that features cotton material, cool touch, and quick-drying DRY technology. Made with ultra-thin AIRism fabric, the Women’s AIRism Ultra Seamless Shorts goes perfectly with the dress because of its seamless design that stays hidden.

The Women’s AIRism Extra Soft Cropped T-Shirt is silky and made with extra stretch to keep the students comfortable during a busy day at school. With the simultaneous class and practices or rehearsals, it is a fitted T-shirt but made with extra stretch for effortless movement. And to ensure protection from the sun when going from one place to another, the Women’s AIRism UV Protection Mesh Full-Zip Hoodie completes the look with its UPF50+, breathable mesh fabric, and deodorizing feature.

With the little ones going back to school as well, the Kids’ U AIRism Cotton Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt and Girls’ AIRism Cotton Dress make no-fuss, stylish picks for their daily outfits. Aside from the smooth AIRism cotton-like fabric, both are designed to provide easy movement with the slightly dropped shoulders of the shirt and the flared a-line silhouette of the dress.

