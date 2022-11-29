There’s a vegan ramen menu now at Mendokoro Ramenba

Shio, shoyu, or tantanmen? You can now slurp up the same Mendokoro ramen flavors you love, but meat-free!

MANILA, Philippines – Vegans and vegetarians, you can now comfortably sit at Mendokoro Ramenba’s table and enjoy authentic ramen (sans any meat) with the restaurant’s new Vegan Specials menu!

The ramen chain recently introduced three plant-based ramen alternatives expertly crafted to replicate Mendokoro’s classic offerings. “The same ramen flavors you’ve loved, now meat-free,” Mendokoro added. The exclusive menu is only available in the new Mitsukoshi Mall branch in Bonifacio Global City.

Customers can get the vegan Shio ramen, a salt-based broth topped with truffle oil and a slab of binchotan-grilled vegan meat; or the soy sauce-based Shoyu ramen, also topped with binchotan-grilled vegan meat, but this time served with chili paste and a drizzle of garlic oil.

If you’re craving a bowl of the nutty sesame, thick Tantanmen ramen, Mendokoro’s vegan alternative is served with plant-based ground meat infused with a variety of seasonings and spices, topped with chili oil for that extra kick.

You can also enjoy the vegan Aji Tamago, a plant-based rendition of the soft-boiled egg popularly used as a topping for ramen. It’s made with soy, potatoes, and tomatoes.

Famed ramen chain Mendokoro Ramenba was first founded in 2014 and located in Salcedo Village, Makati City. The best-selling menu items include the Shoyu ramen, Miso ramen, and Chicken Karaage.

Mendokoro recently opened its fifth branch in Mitsukoshi Mall, BGC on November 18. In August, it opened a branch in the biggest IKEA store in SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City. Currently, the roving ramen food truck is stationed at Robinsons Magnolia until December 2. – Rappler.com