LOOK: Big Bad Wolf Books 2023 VIP Day in Cebu

Book lovers gather for the opening of the Big Bad Wolf book sale at SM Seaside City in Cebu on September 15, 2023. The sale will run until October 1, from 10am to 10pm daily.

Hundreds of bookworms and influencers from the region came to SM Seaside City in Cebu for a special VIP-only access day organized by Big Bad Wolf Books

CEBU, Philippines – Bookworms, social media influencers, and dignitaries pushed carts filled with various books and literary masterpieces during the special Big Bad Wolf Books VIP Day on Thursday, September 14, at SM Seaside City in Cebu.

One of the first few people to make an entrance to the grand book sale was David Jones Cua, more popularly known as Bisaya Conyo Girl on Tiktok, who shared in an interview that he was excited to get his hands on books that were priced for as low as P60.

Meanwhile, CJ Bandoquillo, a high school student from the Sisters of Mary School – Boystown in Minglanilla town, told Rappler that he was just happy to be able to attend the VIP Day in person, especially since it was his first experience attending the book sale.

Bandoquillo is one of the many beneficiaries of Big Bad Wolf’s book donation program, in partnership with Gawad Kalinga, whose aim is to nurture a love for reading among children who have little to no access to books.

This year, the Big Bad Wolf pledged to donate more than 1,000 books to children like Bandoquillo in different communities spread across the Philippines.

“The younger a child is being exposed to books, the more opportunity he has to be aware of what’s happening out there. It’s the exposure we envision them to have, to find their path and purpose in life,” Big Bad Wolf Books Co-Founder Jacqueline Ng said in an interview.

The public will get a chance to visit one of the world’s biggest book sales at the SM Seaside City starting Friday, September 15, until Sunday, October 1.

VIP DAY. Invited guests and dignitaries get a chance to check out books during the VIP Day held at SM Seaside City in Cebu on Thursday, September 14. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

BBW 2023. Book lovers will get a chance to buy their favorite books during the opening of the Big Bad Wolf book sale at SM Seaside City in Cebu on September 15. The sale will run until October 1, from 10 am to 10 pm daily. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

BOOKS. Over two million books from various genres will be available at the Big Bad Wolf book sale event at SM Seaside City in Cebu. The three-week sale offers brand-new books at up to 95% off. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

PASSIONATE READERS. Jacqueline Ng (left), co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Books, talks to students from Sisters of Mary School – Boystown in Minglanilla town during the VIP day of the Big Bad Wolf book sale at SM Seaside City in Cebu on September 14. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

BOOKWORM. 16-year-old CJ Bandoquillo shows his favorite book series, ‘Sherlock Homes,’ during the VIP day opening of the Big Bad Wolf book sale at SM Seaside City in Cebu on September 14. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

–Rappler.com