Rappler columnist Joselito De Los Reyes wins at Filipino Readers’ Choice Awards 2022

De Los Reyes' latest collection of essays, #Pasahero: Mga Nakikisakay na Sanaysay, is the Non-Fiction Winner for 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler columnist and author Joselito De Los Reyes – also known as Professor Jowie – won Best Non-Fiction for batch two at the Filipino Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 for his book, #Pasahero: Mga Nakikisakay na Sanaysay.

The win was announced during the virtual awards ceremony on Friday, December 2. The awards recognize the best Pinoy books published from 2015 to 2021, out of over a thousand Pinoy books nominated this year.

The FRCA is presented by the Book Development Association of the Philippines.

#Pasahero: Mga Nakikisakay na Sanaysay is the award-winning author’s latest collection of witty non-fiction essays, published by the University of Santo Tomas Publishing in 2021.

The essays touch on common issues such as commuting, social media, and other “mundane yet deeply insightful affairs in Filipino day-to-day living,” according to UST.

Its preface was written by Rappler managing editor Miriam Grace Go.

The FRCA was founded in 2012 as the “popular choice award of, by, and for the Filipino readers.”

De Los Reyes’ latest book can be ordered online. – Rappler.com