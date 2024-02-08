Here are the top 10 Victoria Court themed rooms – and how the motel chain conceptualizes them

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Is it a green light for you at the 'Squid Room' this Valentine's Day? Or would you prefer to crash land into the 'CLOY' room?

MANILA, Philippines – Kinks, fantasies, and everything in between – Victoria Court’s gotchu, no judgment here!

The drive-in motel chain welcomes all of the above with its viral themed rooms, known for capturing the essence of the most random yet “relatable” scenarios and pop culture topics – from Netflix K-dramas to commuter woes – in the “sometimes too accurate” designs of select love rooms.

Going on a sweaty ride at the MRT-themed room? Filling up your love tank at the gas station-themed room? Both have grown to be popular bookings, Victoria Court owner Atticus King said, with certain themed suites becoming top favorites of Pinoy guests in recent years. Can you guess which ones?

Fantasies turned reality

According to Chief Operating Officer Sam Pineda, Victoria Court’s Panorama Branch in Pasig City houses the most number of themed suites, making it a popular branch for adventurous lovers, bachelor/bachelorette parties, bridal showers, birthday parties, or just a fun night out with friends.

Among the top 10 busiest rooms, in first place is Netflix’s romantic drama Crash Landing On You (CLOY), featuring serene backdrops inspired by the hit series, as well as props like a grand piano and a library. Time to crash land on each other!

In second place is The Chips Suite, a game room that comes with a poker table and jacuzzi; followed by the Squid Room, which is inspired by Netflix’s Squid Game series, complete with Red Light, Green Light guns, the creepy robot doll hanging above your bed, a masked man statuette, monkey bars, and more “deathly” features.

The Oval Office is also a popular choice, a suite where you can enjoy that seat of power, and which is decorated just like you’re in an episode of Scandal or The West Wing.

Going Italy! Also on the list is Venice, a Renaissance-inspired suite with a romantic Roman bath, your very own gondola, and a canopied bed surrounded by Renaissance art and decor.

The Bachelor’s Pad is fit for boy barkadas, equipped with a billiards table, karaoke system, gaming console, and modern jacuzzi.

There’s also the colorful Moulin Rouge Suite (inspired by the blockbuster movie) and a Cirque Suite inspired by the circus, complete with a pole in the center and festive decor.

Rounding out the list are 50 Shades – the “House of Pleasure” suite that balances “pleasure and pain,” just like the novel and movie – and interestingly enough, the Princess Jasmine room, an Arabian Nights-themed suite where “a whole new world” awaits guests.

More than ‘just a room’

The idea for transforming Victoria Court’s rooms into “guests’ short-lived realities” came from King’s belief that it is important for their offerings to “go beyond just being a room.”

“We wanted to give our guests an experience they couldn’t just get anywhere and that would make a mental mark and become a core memory,” he said.

“Remember that time we went to VC?” is a question he wants guests to always ask one another.

Aside from the top 10 rooms mentioned, King also recommends the Ever After Suite, with VC’s biggest jacuzzi yet, and rooms with “playful additions” like the Homerun and Casting Couch rooms.

How does the VC team decide on which themed room to build? King said that behind each themed room is a story of how it came to be – “It’s a combination of looking at what is trending, what is underserved, and what we think looks fun.”

However, even the most popular themed rooms aren’t guaranteed to stay forever.

“When we see a certain theme starting to look dated, we decide whether to reinvest to upgrade it or what we fondly like to call belo and make it fresh again, or we take a vote on what new theme we can reintroduce,” King said.

In deciding which fandom or Netflix show to capitalize on next, King said that they usually have several recipes, but it’s not always a success.

“To be honest, sometimes themes we think will be a big hit just do okay and others that are okay do exceptionally well. We always listen to our guests and we try to design themes to make their crazy fantasies real,” King said. He also added that this move helps divert the public’s perception of motels being just an “illicit location” into a fun, wholesome venue for themed parties with friends. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com