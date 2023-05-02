IN PHOTOS: The Met Gala 2023 red carpet looks



MANILA, Philippines – Top stars from Hollywood and established personalities in the fashion industry gathered on Monday, May 1 (Tuesday, May 2 in Manila) for the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 2023 Met Gala theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” to honor the life and work of the late fashion designer. Over 150 pieces by Lagerfeld – from his works from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019 – will be featured in the exhibit.

For the dress code, attendees were asked to style themselves “in honor of Karl.” “It’s a moment for all the esteemed guests to salute one of fashion’s greats, and from our perspective, the theme has multiple, wondrous ways into it,” Vogue has earlier said.

This year’s gala co-chairs were Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Celebrities didn’t fail to impress as they walked up the famous Met steps in their extravagant ensembles. Here are some of the most memorable looks for this year’s gala:

Anne Hathaway

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Michelle Yeoh

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



Penelope Cruz

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dua Lipa

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



Pedro Pascal

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Bradley Cooper

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



Jennifer Lopez

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Margot Robbie

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



Jared Leto

Photo by REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Ariana Debose

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Quinta Brunson

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Alexandra Daddario

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Rami Malek

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Amanda Seyfried

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Halle Bailey

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Naomi Campbell

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jessica Chastain

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ke Huy Quan

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Olivia Wilde

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



Anok Yai

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



Emma Chamberlain

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Julia Garne

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Emily Ratajkowski

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

GOT7’s Jackson Wang

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ashley Graham

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Pier Piccioli and Florence Pugh

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



Stephanie Hsu

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Olivia Rodrigo

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sydney Sweeney

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



Lily Collins

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Doja Cat

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jordan Roth

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lil Nas X

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lizzo

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Billie Eilish

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lea Michele

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cardi B

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jenna Ortega

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



Cara Delevingne

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Gigi Hadid

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



Kendall Jenner

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



Kylie Jenner

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



Kim Kardashian

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



