IN PHOTOS: The Met Gala 2023 red carpet looks

Photos by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Which look is your favorite?


MANILA, Philippines – Top stars from Hollywood and established personalities in the fashion industry gathered on Monday, May 1 (Tuesday, May 2 in Manila) for the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. 

The 2023 Met Gala theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” to honor the life and work of the late fashion designer. Over 150 pieces by Lagerfeld – from his works from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019 – will be featured in the exhibit. 

For the dress code, attendees were asked to style themselves “in honor of Karl.” “It’s a moment for all the esteemed guests to salute one of fashion’s greats, and from our perspective, the theme has multiple, wondrous ways into it,” Vogue has earlier said. 

This year’s gala co-chairs were Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Celebrities didn’t fail to impress as they walked up the famous Met steps in their extravagant ensembles. Here are some of the most memorable looks for this year’s gala:

Anne Hathaway
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Michelle Yeoh
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Penelope Cruz
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dua Lipa
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pedro Pascal
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Bradley Cooper
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jennifer Lopez
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Margot Robbie
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jared Leto
Photo by REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Ariana Debose
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Quinta Brunson
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Alexandra Daddario
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rami Malek
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Amanda Seyfried
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Halle Bailey
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Naomi Campbell
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jessica Chastain
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ke Huy Quan
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Olivia Wilde
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Anok Yai
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Emma Chamberlain
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Julia Garne
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
BLACKPINK’s Jennie
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
GOT7’s Jackson Wang
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ashley Graham
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pier Piccioli and Florence Pugh
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Stephanie Hsu
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Olivia Rodrigo
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sydney Sweeney
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lily Collins
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Doja Cat
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jordan Roth
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lil Nas X
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lizzo
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Billie Eilish
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lea Michele
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cardi B
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jenna Ortega
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cara Delevingne
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gigi Hadid
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kendall Jenner
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kylie Jenner
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kim Kardashian
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Photo by REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

– Rappler.com

