IN PHOTOS: The Met Gala 2023 red carpet looks

MANILA, Philippines – Top stars from Hollywood and established personalities in the fashion industry gathered on Monday, May 1 (Tuesday, May 2 in Manila) for the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
The 2023 Met Gala theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” to honor the life and work of the late fashion designer. Over 150 pieces by Lagerfeld – from his works from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019 – will be featured in the exhibit.
For the dress code, attendees were asked to style themselves “in honor of Karl.” “It’s a moment for all the esteemed guests to salute one of fashion’s greats, and from our perspective, the theme has multiple, wondrous ways into it,” Vogue has earlier said.
This year’s gala co-chairs were Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
Celebrities didn’t fail to impress as they walked up the famous Met steps in their extravagant ensembles. Here are some of the most memorable looks for this year’s gala:
Anne Hathaway
Michelle Yeoh
Penelope Cruz
Dua Lipa
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
Pedro Pascal
Bradley Cooper
Jennifer Lopez
Margot Robbie
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Jared Leto
Ariana Debose
Quinta Brunson
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Alexandra Daddario
Rami Malek
Amanda Seyfried
Halle Bailey
Naomi Campbell
Jessica Chastain
Ke Huy Quan
Olivia Wilde
Anok Yai
Emma Chamberlain
Julia Garne
Emily Ratajkowski
BLACKPINK’s Jennie
GOT7’s Jackson Wang
Ashley Graham
Pier Piccioli and Florence Pugh
Stephanie Hsu
Olivia Rodrigo
Sydney Sweeney
Lily Collins
Doja Cat
Jordan Roth
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Billie Eilish
Lea Michele
Cardi B
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba
Jenna Ortega
Cara Delevingne
Gigi Hadid
Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kim Kardashian
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
– Rappler.com
