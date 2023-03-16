LOOK: Singapore’s The Editor’s Market heads to SM Aura for pop-up store

The popular lifestyle and timeless fashion brand from Singapore is popping up on March 18 for a limited time only!

MANILA, Philippines – The Editor’s Market, a popular fashion and lifestyle brand from Singapore, is opening its fourth and newest pop-up store on Saturday, March 18 in SM Aura Premier, Taguig City!

The Editor’s Market offers classy clothing staples you can incorporate into your everyday wear. The designs are known for being timeless and going beyond seasonal trends. The brand’s linen dresses, sleek blouses, chic trousers, and other well-made items are made in various sizes in premium fabrics and lightweight materials.

SM MOA POP-UP STORE. Photo courtesy of The Editor’s Market

Inspired by modern European-style garments, the sustainable fashion brand integrates minimalism into its versatile designs. The weekly collections only have 50 unique designs that come in limited quantities to avoid surplus and waste, as the brand advocates for slow and mindful fashion.

LIMITED COLLECTION. Photo courtesy of The Editor’s Market

The Editor’s Market is a homegrown Singaporean brand established in 2010. It was founded by Nigel Kiong, Pirat Kongkapirat, Vivian Low, and Spencer Wong, a team of four from varying backgrounds in design, business, and engineering.

TIMELESS PIECES. Photo courtesy of The Editor’s Market

The brand made its first entry into the market as a local blog shop before transitioning to physical locations in Singapore. The Editor’s Market has since built a considerable cult following across other Asian countries, expanding to Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, and United Arab Emirates.

SLOW FASHION. Photo courtesy of The Editor’s Market

The Editor’s Market established its first pop-up store in the country in SM Mall of Asia, which was open from October 2022 to February 2023. Currently, it has other pop-up stores in The Podium and Glorietta 3, open from 10 am to 10 pm.

The newest pop-up shop in SM Aura Premier, which houses a branch-exclusive limited collection, will only be live for three months. For more information, you can check out The Editor’s Market Philippines on Instagram. – Rappler.com