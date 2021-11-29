Where to buy the coolest earrings for your on-cam Zoom meetings

In a sea of Zoom video boxes, make sure you stand out with style!

We’re two years into the pandemic, and we’ve all learned by now – thanks to the countless Zoom meetings and video calls we’ve had to make so far – that dressing our upper halves has become way more important than dressing our lower halves.

But if wearing a fancy top over pambahay shorts has started wearing you down, a pair of statement earrings can easily come to the rescue – and they make for great Christmas gifts!

Here are a few online stores that offer something more than the usual studs and hoops. Brace yourselves, though, because their pieces pack a punch!

A great sense of humor is required to pull off Luwad’s hilariously adorable mini-replicas. From kiat-kiats in their iconic red net bags, to tight rolls of dark green katols, these polymer clay accessories will surely bring a smile to anyone’s face.

If you’re more of an island girl wild child, Tropik Beatnik’s humongous bursts of color are totally your thing. Made of upcycled fabric scraps, polymer clay, and in one collection, upcycled plastics from Plastics by Manila Automat, not only are these pairs head-turners, but they advocate for zero waste, too!

Similar in humor to Luwad, Queer Ears takes unexpected everyday items and turns them into fun trinkets. Scare your professor on Zoom with a pair of cockroach danglers, or be the center of the conversation by literally having water coolers on you – complete with hot and cold taps, of course!

Go a little more retro with The Bloom Studio’s clear plastic ear candy, in designs that kick up the nostalgia – giant jewel ring pops, Jem and the Holograms–esque lightning bolts, even Pacman and his ghost frenemies. If only you could go straight from your Zoom meeting to the club!

Another brand that takes polymer clay art the extra mile, Dippin Daisies’ attention to detail is really something else. You won’t get the usual minimalist, geometric designs most clay earring businesses veer towards; here, every piece looks painstakingly handcrafted, and offers just the right amount of quirk to make you stand out in a sea of Zoom boxes.

Which of these brands has got your ears tingling? – Rappler.com