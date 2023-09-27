Shrek-tacular! Guests can now book a stay at Shrek’s Swamp in Scotland

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Hey now, all-stars! Unwind like your favorite ogre at this rustic outhouse Airbnb!

MANILA, Philippines – Calling all br-ogres and fairytale creatures! Donkey is treating all Airbnb guests from far, far away to enjoy his best buddy Shrek’s rustic outhouse this Halloween season.

EXTERIOR. Shrek’s Swamp is available for Airbnb guests in October. Courtesy of Alix McIntosh/Airbnb

The iconic dwelling place from Dreamwork’s Shrek franchise will be available for an exclusive two-night stay this October 27 to 29 via Airbnb. Bookings will be accepted starting Saturday, October 14. Welcoming at most a party of three, guests can book Shrek’s Swamp for the price of P0 a night.

COZY. Sit back and relax on the rocking arm chair. Courtesy of Alix McIntosh/Airbnb

The free accommodation was said to be a nod to the “priceless refuge” the ogre’s charming home has granted fairytale creatures of all kinds.

BEDROOM. Feel like Shrek in this rustic bedroom. Courtesy of Alix McIntosh/Airbnb

“Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests,” Donkey said in a press release.

“You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves,” he added.

DINING TABLE. Enjoy hot meals in this quaint dining area. Courtesy of Alix McIntosh/Airbnb

The ogre residence blends forestry with modest interiors, shaping the reimagined “treehouse” to be an ideal secluded spot for those who wish to hibernate Shrek-style.

Apart from the swamp itself, the listing adds that the forest surrounding Shrek’s home makes for a variety of outdoor leisure, such as “winding trails, picturesque picnic spots, and unobstructed skies perfect for stargazing.”

The swamp-scape is tucked inside the scenic, rolling hills of Highland Council, Scotland. Guests’ travel to and from the country is excluded from the booking’s inclusions.

OGRE SIGN. Beware of ogres! Photo courtesy of Alix McIntosh/Airbnb

According to Airbnb, guests can expect the following amenities during their stay in this secluded haven.

Relax in the ambiance of “earwax candlelight”

Kick their feet up with a parfait (everybody likes a parfait!)

Swap stories around the fire until late in the night

Enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning

And of course, enjoy the ultimate privacy of Shrek’s trusted outhouse (you know the one)

OUTHOUSE. Comfort room facilities are found outside. Photo courtesy of Alix McIntosh/Airbnb

For an immersive experience, guests are also reminded that facilities such as the toilet, sink, and shower are located off-site, approximately 20 meters away from Shrek’s Swamp.

“Oh, and never mind the ‘BEWARE’ signs. They’re probably for decoration,” Donkey noted in the listing.

The Shrek film franchise includes the four full-length Dreamwork animated films Shrek (2001), Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010). The franchise has since branched out to stage productions, television specials, as well as a character spin-off in the form of Puss in Boots. – Rappler.com