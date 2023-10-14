LOOK: This mall has K-pop indoor skating rink, mini golf course, arcade, basketball court and more

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

When it comes to fun bonding ideas, the sky's the limit at Ayala Malls Manila Bay's new 20,000-square-meter Entertainment Oasis!

MANILA, Philippines – Looking for something new and fun to do with the barkada? The sky’s the limit at Ayala Malls Manila Bay’s newest Entertainment Oasis, an all-in-one fun leisure and entertainment center of immersive attractions, indoor sports, hobby activities, workshops, and more!

Here are the key concepts you can expect at the mall’s sprawling 20,000-square-meter space.

Food meets culture

Foodies and history enthusiasts alike can immerse themselves in the rich diversity of Filipino culture at Lakbay Museo.

WANDERERS WELCOME. The entrance of Lakbay Museo: Food Wanderer is colorul and festive. Courtesy of Ayala Malls

Through interactive displays that highlight local cuisine, art, and history, the museum is a “feast for the senses” for visitors of all ages. You can find the museum at the second floor of Building A.

Game on!

TIMEZONE. Play a game of bowling at the alleys. Courtesy of Ayala Malls

Get competitive at TimeZone, the quintessential entertainment center! This Pasay City branch has been decked out with the latest “cutting-edge gaming experiences,” including a bowling alley. This TimeZone branch can be found at the third floor.

An adrenaline junkie’s haven is the new Airsoft Arena, fit for target shooting or a little friendly competition.

HOLE IN ONE. Pat’s Putts has a glow-in-the-dark course. Courtesy of Ayala Malls

For a newer yet equally exciting experience, you can also bring your A game to Pat’s Putts, the mall’s indoor, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf course comprising 18 holes and “engaging” obstacles. Pat’s Putts can be found at the fourth floor.

LET’S SKATE IT ON. Roller Fever’s rollerskating rink is pretty in pink. Courtesy of Ayala Malls

Eyes here, K-pop stans! Ayala Malls Manila Bay is also home to Roller Fever, an indoor K-pop-themed skating rink. Sing along to your favorite K-pop hits while you skate, finishing off Hallyu-style with their selection of Korean snacks. Find Roller Fever at the third floor.

BALL IN YOUR COURT. Sport Center’s has a spacious basketball court. Courtesy of Ayala Malls

A basketball court inside a mall? Ayala Malls Manila Bay also has an indoor Sports Center, complete with “state-of-the-art equipment” for almost any group sport in the large space. The Sports Center is located at the fifth floor.

D.I.Y. time!

CLASS IN SESSION. Craft Academy’s storefront displays all sorts of materials. Courtesy of Ayala Malls

Class is in session at the Craft Academy, where you can learn hands-on crafts and get creative in making slimes, cookies, cupcakes, and more. Craft Academy can be found at the second floor.

PIECE OF CAKE. Make your own decorated cakes from scratch at IDIM DIY Bakery. Courtesy of Ayala Malls

Unleash your inner baker and whip up your own sweet treats at IDIM DIY Bakery, a relaxing spot ideal for hangouts and dates. Find IDIM DIY Bakery at the 4F, Building A.

It’s the best of both worlds at Shaking Shaking Milktea Station – you can sip your favorite milk tea while tufting personalized carpets, painting bear bricks, or designing other decorations for your own space. Shaking Shaking Milktea Station is located at the fourth floor.

SIP & DESIGN. You can eat and create at the same time here. Courtesy of Ayala Malls

For kids (and kids at heart)

Aptly-named Fun City is for the little ones with its various games and kiddie-friendly rides, making it an ideal venue for all kinds of play. Fun City can be found at the fourth floor.

The Kidzoona Inflatable Park offers a variety of “inflatable structures and play zones,” best suited for kids, and of course, the kids-at-heart. You can find Kidzoona Inflatable Park at the third floor.

PLAYGROUND. One of the attractions at Fun City. Courtesy of Ayala Malls Manila Bay

There’s also the new and luxe Ayala Malls Manila Bay Cinemas at the fifth floor, boasting giant screens, leather recliner seats, and foldable snack tables included.

Coming soon is Brickyard, which will be the site for the Tamiya Mini 4wd Philippine Cup. Winners will be given the chance to represent the country on the regional stage at the Tamiya Mini 4wd Asia Challenge in Thailand.

An indoor kart racing track also awaits mall goers via Drift Motor Speedway’s flagship store, which will soon open at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Ayala Malls Manila Bay is also gearing up for the seasonal attraction Winter Magic Philippines very soon, with an immersive winter experience for the holiday season.

Opened in 2019, Ayala Malls Manila Bay is a shopping mall located along the Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard corner Aseana Avenue in Parañaque City. The mall opens daily from 10 am to 9 pm on Mondays to Thursdays, and 10 am to 10 pm on Fridays to Sundays. – Rappler.com