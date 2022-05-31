Tara sa Calamba! Booking your next Pansol outing

For a quick getaway, head on over to the spring resort capital of the country

MANILA, Philippines – Pansol, one of the towns in Calamba, Laguna at the foot of Mt. Makiling, is a popular go-to for its hot spring resorts and private and public swimming pools. If one mentions family vacations, Pansol is sure to be suggested.

Since Laguna remains under Alert Level 1 until June 15, resorts in Pansol will continue to accommodate guests in need of relaxation.

Although there are many beaches you can visit around the country, what sets Pansol apart is the numerous resorts it can offer all year round. Tourists won’t have to worry about the changing weather, algal blooms, and crowd density, especially if they’re renting a private resort.

If you’re looking to extend your summer vacation, here’s your guide to finding and booking your next Pansol outing!

Finding the perfect resort

With the variety of resorts spread out in Pansol, it may be overwhelming to choose one that fits your preferences. The key to this is to filter your selections by number of people, budget, resort size, and amenities.

To narrow down your selection of resorts, it’s good to know first how many people would be occupying the resort. A standard private resort in Pansol can accommodate 15-30 people.

After finalizing your group’s headcount, you have to set your budget. Naturally, the bigger the budget, the better the resort, and newly-built ones will definitely be more expensive. On regular days, resort rates can start from P5,000 a day, while peak season prices can start from around P8,000 a day.

Resort size will highly depend on your budget as some may offer multiple pools but with a small party area, while others may have one big pool and a big conference hall.

As for amenities, resorts usually have a karaoke machine, a kitchen, and bedrooms. Also depending on your budget, you can select private resorts with air-conditioned rooms and extra amenities such as a jacuzzi and a billiard table.

Booking your Pansol outing

When you’ve figured these things out, you just have to do your research. If you have time to visit Pansol, resorts will actually “come” to you. You might be surprised if a stranger approaches you holding a placard that reads “Private Resort.”

Take advantage of this, because it will make your resort-hunting way easier. Just let kuya know about your preferences and he will guide you to a resort which you can check out right away.

If you’re a bit far from Pansol, you don’t have to worry because you can also find resorts online. Private and public resorts usually have a Facebook page, and most of them are also searchable on Google Maps. You can also opt to join Facebook groups where you can post your preferences. Resort owners and caretakers will definitely spot your post and can give you an offer. They will show you photos of the resort but you can also visit it personally for an inspection.

To make your resort-hunting easier, here are some areas you can check out!

Indigo Bay

Just along Bagong Kalsada is Indigo Bay, which is a resorts subdivision. The area holds beautiful private resorts which are usually a bit expensive, especially since it houses newer ones.

Some of the resorts that you can check out are Casa Dela Rosa, SQ Resort, and Emerald Springs Private Resort.

Solemar Del Pansol Village

Similar to Indigo Bay, Solemar Del Pansol is a subdivision filled with numerous private resorts. However, the area is less developed and the road gets rougher as you go further. Rest assured there are still amazing private resorts such as Caringal’s Resort, Doña Salud Resort, and Silver Spring Resort.

Public Resorts

If you’re on a tight budget, there are still public resorts which you can visit at a low price. Adult entrance fees usually range from P50 to P100. Among the many public resorts are Sun City, Laguna Hot Spring, and Southwinds Resort. These resorts offer multiple swimming pools with varying temperatures, slides, and fountains. – Rappler.com

Rainielle Kyle Guison is a Rappler intern.