PH bags 4 major prizes in World Travel Awards 2023

For the first time, the city of Manila is also named the World’s Leading City Destination for 2023

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has brought home a total of four major awards from the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2023, held at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on December 1.

The Philippines was crowned World’s Leading Beach Destination, allowing it to maintain the title for the second straight year. The country also solidified its place in the category of diving as it was again named the World’s Leading Diving Destination – a title it has consistently held since 2019.

Meanwhile, for the first time ever, Manila was hailed the World’s Leading City Destination, beating contender-cities from the US, Mexico, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, to name a few.

“We are elated and grateful that Philippine tourism continues to soar to global prominence with tourists declaring their love for the Philippines as the undisputed World’s Leading Beach Destination and World’s Leading Dive Destination, and now World’s Leading City Destination, Manila,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

The Philippines then received the special Global Tourism Resilience Award, which was only given to four other countries.

Amanpulo was also crowned the World’s Leading Dive Resort, while City of Dreams Manila was named the World’s Leading Casino Resort. Both establishments maintained their 2022 titles.

In September, the WTA named the Philippines Asia’s Leading Dive Destination for the fifth year. The country held the title in 2013, 2016, 2018, and 2020 to 2022.

Dubbed the travel industry’s most prestigious awards program, the WTA annually recognizes countries, cities, establishments, services, airlines, and magazines, among others, for their excellence in the fields of travel, tourism, and hospitality. – Rappler.com