LOOK: Studio Ghibli’s website teases first look for its theme park

Three attraction sites, which drew inspiration from 'Spirited Away' and 'My Neighbor Totoro,' will be open to the public starting November 2022

MANILA, Philippines – All aboard the Cat Bus! Famous Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli is set to open their first theme park in November 2022, and they just shared photos of how it will look like!

Studio Ghibli recently launched a website for Ghibli Park, the long-awaited theme park inspired by the whimsical worlds of the beloved animated films, to tease fans with new photos and concept art of the attractions. “There are no big art attractions or rides in Ghibli Park. Take a stroll, feel the wind, and discover the wonders,” the website said.

Located in Japan’s Aichi Earth Expo Memorial Park (Moricoro Park), the theme park will have five lands overall, but a staggered opening. Only the sites “Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse,” “Hill of Youth,” and “Dondoko Forest” will be available to the public starting November 1.

Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse

Based on Spirited Away, “Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse” is described as an “indoor facility that stores all of the studio’s secrets, from large to small artifacts and exhibits from past Studio Ghibli movies.” Here, fans will find exhibitions of Robot Soldier, Cat Bus, as well as kid-sized film studio exhibitions and materials and resources used in the Studio Ghibli films.

Hill of Youth

Meanwhile, “Hill of Youth,” partly based on Howl’s Moving Castle and Whisper of the Heart, will hold the World Emporium antique shop.

Dondoko Forest

Fans of My Neighbor Totoro will recognize that the “Dondoko Forest” will feature Satsuki and Mei’s house.

Mononoke Village

“Valley of Witches,” which drew inspiration from Kiki’s Delivery Service, and “Mononoke Village,” which is based on Princess Mononoke, will both open at a later date.

News of the Studio Ghibli theme park was first announced in 2017. Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation studio founded by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, Toshio Suzuki, and Yasuyoshi Tokuma in 1985.

Some of its famous whimsical animated films also include Kiki’s Delivery Service, Grave of the Fireflies, and Ponyo. In November 2021, it was announced that Hayao Miyzaki, who announced his retirement in 2013, was making his last Studio Ghibli film. – Rappler.com