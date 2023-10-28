Ready, set, play! SuperPark Philippines opens first branch in Quezon City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jump for joy! The Finnish digital playground and indoor theme park will be opening at this mall on Sunday, October 29.

MANILA, Philippines – Here’s a fun way to get your cardio in – pay a visit to Finnish indoor theme park SuperPark, which is officially opening its first branch in the Philippines on Sunday, October 29!

Located on the fourth floor of Eastwood Mall, Libis, Quezon City, SuperPark is specifically designed for kids and adults of all ages looking to be more active. With venues in five countries across Asia and Europe, this global digital park has 21 all-you-can-play activities perfect for both individual and team players looking to get their adrenaline fix.

SuperPark boasts three themed areas for its Philippine location: an adventure area where both kids and their parents to play, a game arena for sports enthusiasts, and a freestyle hall where the limits of playtime are pushed to the extreme.

Visitors will get the chance to play exciting games like Super Pinball, Air Hockey, Hot Stepper, and Street Game Court. Amenities also include a Trampoline Platform and an Augmented Climbing Wall. There’s also an iWall, where your body is the game controller. It’s meant to “provide fun and motivating entertainment with the joy of movement.”

Who’s ready to unlock their inner child?

SuperPark will be offering its services for a wide range of events, from birthday parties to team-building activities.

Tickets are now for sale. Check out SuperPark Philippines’ official website or contact them via Facebook.

The first SuperPark was founded in 2012 in Vuokatti, Finland, the birthplace of the company. – Rappler.com