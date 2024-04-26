Want to go to Boracay or Iloilo? Go to Antipolo and hop on a P2P bus.

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RRCG Transport and Robinsons Antipolo are now offering point-to-point bus rides from Antipolo to Boracay and Iloilo starting Friday, April 26. Here's what you need to know.

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re thinking of going to Boracay or IloIlo, all you have to do is head up to Antipolo and ride a bus from there.

Yes, Antipolo. We’re not kidding.

RRCG Transport and Robinsons Antipolo are now offering daily point-to-point (P2P) bus rides from Antipolo to Boracay and Iloilo starting Friday, April 26.

Here’s what you need to know about the newly launched bus route:

Route: stops, travel time, stopovers

The bus departs from the Transport Terminal at Robinsons Antipolo at 11 am daily. From the terminal, the route makes stops at Cubao, Batangas, Caticlan, Antique, Capiz/Estancia, and finally, Tagbac, Jaro, Iloilo.

If you’re planning to alight at Caticlan to head to Boracay, the whole ride is estimated to take 18 hours – meaning that you’ll arrive at your destination at 5 am. If you’re worried about comfort for the long ride, here’s what the inside of the bus looks like:

P2P. Here’s what the inside of the P2P bus from Robinsons Antipolo to Boracay and Iloilo looks like. Robinsons Antipolo’s Facebook page

The bus will be making major stopovers from Robinsons Antipolo to Boracay at Alabang, Turbina, and Batangas.

Booking your ticket

Each one-way bus ticket going to Caticlan costs P2,400, while a one-way ticket going all the way to Iloilo – the route’s last stop – costs P2,700. Both ticket fees already include the roll-on/roll-off (RORO) fare.

Tickets are booked by contacting RRCG Transport’s customer service at 09503949335. Upon calling the provided number, choose Robinsons Antipolo as your departure point, input your preferred destination, select your seat, and provide your name and contact details.

Cash payment for the tickets is made through the cashier at the Transport Terminal in Robinsons Antipolo. After this, the cashier should hand you your receipt, as well as the seat number you chose upon booking.

Make sure to already be at the terminal at least 30 minutes before your departure time.

GUIDE. Here’s Robinsons Antipolo’s step-by-step guide to booking your ticket. Robinsons Antipolo’s Facebook page

Heading back to Antipolo

Robinsons Antipolo’s newly launched P2P route is a one-way trip, so you will need to book another ticket back to Antipolo from the booking terminals at Caticlan and Iloilo.

Each bus ticket from Caticlan to Antipolo costs P2,000. There are two departure times each day from the Caticlan Port: 3 pm and 7 pm. You may book your ticket at the Caticlan Port.

Meanwhile, a bus ticket going back to Antipolo from Iloilo costs P2,400. The bus departs at 4 am daily from the Tagbak Bus Terminal, where you can also book your ticket. – Rappler.com