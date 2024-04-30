IN PHOTOS: Bigger Timezone reopens in new area of UP Town Center

Already have Rappler+? to listen to groundbreaking journalism.
Game ka na ba? Katipunan's neighborhood mall has a new 1,535-square-meter arcade space with VR attractions, bumper cars, billiards, bowling, karaoke, and more!
MANILA, Philippines – Timezone’s UP Town Center branch just got a makeover!
The Katipunan community mall launched Timezone’s bigger and leveled-up entertainment facility on Friday, April 26, now located at the second level of UPTC’s Phase 2 zone, right by the walkway connecting the older wing to the new wing.
The original Timezone used to be located in a small corner space at the entrance building, taking up two levels, albeit a bit cramped. Now, Timezone’s renovated space is the largest venue of the neighborhood mall so far, at 1,535 square meters.
Since the Diliman area is filled with students, BPO workers, and families from subdivisions nearby, it makes sense to invest in the only gaming arcade in the area – complete with brand-new VR attractions, rides, group games, and more (yes, there’s an air hockey area, basketball corner, billiards, six-lane bowling alley, and bumper spin cars)!
Ready to let your inner child play? Here’s what you can expect from the new and improved Timezone at UP Town Center:
Game on!
Other new games at Timezone include Minecraft Dungeon Arcade, the four-player shooting game HALO Fireteam Raven, and many more.
In March 2023, Timezone opened its biggest branch yet at Fairview Terraces in Quezon City, at almost 3,000 square meters with over 160 arcade games.
Timezone UP Town Center is open from 11 am to 9 pm. The mall is located along Katipunan Avenue, Diliman, Quezon City. – Rappler.com
