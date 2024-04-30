IN PHOTOS: Bigger Timezone reopens in new area of UP Town Center

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Game ka na ba? Katipunan's neighborhood mall has a new 1,535-square-meter arcade space with VR attractions, bumper cars, billiards, bowling, karaoke, and more!

MANILA, Philippines – Timezone’s UP Town Center branch just got a makeover!

The Katipunan community mall launched Timezone’s bigger and leveled-up entertainment facility on Friday, April 26, now located at the second level of UPTC’s Phase 2 zone, right by the walkway connecting the older wing to the new wing.

TIMEZONE UPTC. Bigger, better, and brighter, Timezone’s newest space in Phase 2 of UP Town Center caters to the many students and families in the area. Photo from Timezone PH

The original Timezone used to be located in a small corner space at the entrance building, taking up two levels, albeit a bit cramped. Now, Timezone’s renovated space is the largest venue of the neighborhood mall so far, at 1,535 square meters.

Since the Diliman area is filled with students, BPO workers, and families from subdivisions nearby, it makes sense to invest in the only gaming arcade in the area – complete with brand-new VR attractions, rides, group games, and more (yes, there’s an air hockey area, basketball corner, billiards, six-lane bowling alley, and bumper spin cars)!

Ready to let your inner child play? Here’s what you can expect from the new and improved Timezone at UP Town Center:

Game on!

FRONT DESK AND PRIZE AREA. Here you can avail of your Tap-To-Play Timezone card, reload it, and claim your prizes using tickets. Photo from Timezone PH

SPIN ZONE. You can bump and spin against friends at the new Spin Zone, which has seven bumper cars. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

LET’S ROLL. The new Timezone has six bowling alley lanes for group games, featuring K-pop music videos playing in the background. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

BILLIARDS ZONE Four billiard tables are available for group games. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

MUSIC ZONE. There are a total of five music zones for private karaoke sessions. Photo from Timezone PH

NEW DODGEBALL GAME. The multiplayer arcade game lets you throw real balls at targets of the opposing team under time pressure. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

VR ATTRACTIONS. The new Sailor’s VR Quest is an exciting motion ride with special effects and state-of- the-art virtual reality and augmented reality tech. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

GIDDY-UP. Feel like a cowboy on this horseback riding racing game, where you simulate riding a horse. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

ARCADE FUN. Timezone still has its standard arcade ticket games with point systems for maximum competitiveness. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

TIME TO PARTY. Timezone has two party rooms that can hold up to 50 guests each, making it perfect for birthday parties, company events, and more. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

AIR HOCKEY. There are around three air hockey tables in one area of the facility for 1v1 gaming. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

FOR THE BALLERS. There’s an All-Star Basketball Machine and four NBA Hoops games, beside the Hyper Pitch attraction. Photo from Timezone PH

VR 9D WARSHIP. The six-seater VR ride is motion-activated and comes with several VR scenarios to participate in. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

KID-FRIENDLY. There are a ton of kid-friendly games and attractions, as well as prize games. Photo from Timezone PH

NEED FOR SPEED. Fans of multiplayer racing can try the Asphalt 9DX Motion, a racecar driving game with moving seats. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Other new games at Timezone include Minecraft Dungeon Arcade, the four-player shooting game HALO Fireteam Raven, and many more.

In March 2023, Timezone opened its biggest branch yet at Fairview Terraces in Quezon City, at almost 3,000 square meters with over 160 arcade games.

Timezone UP Town Center is open from 11 am to 9 pm. The mall is located along Katipunan Avenue, Diliman, Quezon City. – Rappler.com