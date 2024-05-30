[WATCH] Experience modern cave dwelling in Cappadocia’s cave hotels

CAPPADOCIA, Turkey – Cave homes have been ubiquitous in Cappadocia since at least 3000 B.C., but the emergence of cave hotels can only be traced back to 2002. Tourists and travelers can look forward to this cross between an open-air and a living museum.

Cappadocia, historically known as Central Anatolia, was created over 60 million years ago when there were three active volcanoes surrounding the area: Mount Erciyes (Erciyes Dağı), Mount Hasan (Hasandağı), and Mount Göllü (Göllü Dağ). Due to the amount of seismic and volcanic activity in the area, it was covered with soft lava and ash consequently turning the surface into igneous rock.

As centuries of water and wind erosion formed the landscape, the Cappadocia region was born. Now, tourists can hike up to these volcanoes for scenic views as the last of them erupted in 253 B.C.

Since its creation, empires staked their claim to the land – from the Hittites, Romans, Persians, and the Ottomans. The area also housed underground cities where the early Christians hid from the Romans when they were persecuted for practicing their faith. And now, modern voyagers can experience the rich history of Cappadocia for themselves.

Architects and builders had to figure out how to best preserve the thousand-year-old caves before repurposing them into hotel rooms, making each suite distinct. Whichever season you visit Cappadocia, the cave hotels maintain an average temperature of 13°C (55.4°F), so vacationers can keep cool in the summer or keep warm during Turkish winters.

In this video, join Rappler multimedia producer Cara Angeline Oliver as she gives you the lowdown about the Yunak Evleri cave hotel in the town of Ürgüp in Cappadocia. – Rappler.com

#ShareAsia highlights the best and most sought-after experiences in the Asia-Pacific region. It’s a content and resource hub for tourists and locals alike seeking new, exciting experiences in the region.