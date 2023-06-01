WATCH: Places to visit in Seoul, South Korea

#ShareAsia: Join us as we stroll the streets of Seoul

There is a global phenomenon for everything Korean – from their k-dramas, their pop stars, their beauty regimen, and their food. Seoul is no longer just the seat of power of South Korea, it has arguably become a cultural epicenter of the world.

In this video, join us as we stroll the streets of Seoul and discover the wonders the city holds – from ritzy libraries to colorful back alleys. – Rappler.com

