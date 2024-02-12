[WATCH] #ShareAsia: Ming Ramos’ Instagrammable garden

What began as a place for the private horticultural collection of former First Lady Amelita 'Ming' Ramos is now also an events place

If you like flowers, plants, gardens, and Filipino food, Ming’s Garden on Sta. Rosa Tagaytay Road, Silang, Cavite is a romantic place to visit for Valentine’s Day.

What began as a place for the private horticultural collection of former First Lady Amelita “Ming” Ramos is now also an events place with a courtyard beside its The Greenhouse venue.

There are several Instagrammable spots in the 3-hectare garden, such as a small man-made waterfall beside the Mozu at Ming’s restaurant, and The Courtyard and The Quad beside The Greenhouse, with tall trees behind it.

It also has a plant store and pasalubong shop.

There are two photos in the restaurant of the late former President Fidel V. Ramos with Ming, given that the lush garden is meant to honor the life and legacy of the couple.

Ming’s Garden, around 2 hours from the Philippine capital, is open from 8 am to 9 pm on weekdays, and 7 am to 10 pm on weekends. — Rappler.com