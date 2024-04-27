Cavite lawmaker Pidi Barzaga dies at 74

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Barzaga served as the president of the National Unity Party and headed the House committee on natural resources

MANILA, Philippines – Cavite 4th District Representative Elpidio “Pidi” Barzaga Jr. has passed away at 74 years old.

In a statement, Barzaga’s official Facebook page announced the demise of the lawmaker on Saturday, April 27. He died in California, in the United States.

Barzaga is survived by his wife, Dasmariñas City Mayor Jenny, and their children, Kiko, Third, and Enzo.

“Throughout his life, Cong. Pidi dedicated himself to serving the people of the Province of Cavite and the City of Dasmariñas with unwavering commitment and passion. His dedication to education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation transformed lives and shaped the future of his constituents. He will be remembered for his compassion and relentless pursuit of justice,” the statement posted in Barzaga’s page said.

“As we mourn his loss, we find solace in the countless lives he touched and the enduring impact of his work. We humbly ask for your prayers and support during this difficult time,” it added.

In October 2023, Barzaga announced that he will undergo open-heart surgery in the US.

In the lower chamber, Barzaga headed the House committee on natural resources. The said panel has jurisdiction over “all matters directly and principally relating to natural resources, except energy resources, and their exploration, conservation, management and utilization; lands of the public domain; mines and minerals; forests, parks and wildlife; and marine resources.”

When the Taal Volcano erupted in 2020 and affected thousands of residents in Batangas and nearby provinces, Barzaga called for a probe to investigate how the government responded to the eruption, citing an alleged lack of warnings ahead of the calamity.

Barzaga served as president of the political party, National Unity Party (NUP), which endorsed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the 2022 presidential elections. But even if he was the head, Barzaga went against his own party and threw support for former vice president Leni Robredo. Barzaga later stepped down from his position.

Amid the recent rift between Vice President Sara Duterte and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Barzaga was among the lawmakers who defended Romualdez. – Rappler.com