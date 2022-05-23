Want to be a Rappler intern or volunteer?

Rappler is on the lookout for talented and dedicated students who are willing to go beyond their comfort zones in a challenging internship environment

MANILA, Philippines – Do you want to experience what it’s like to work at Rappler? If you’ve got the guts and the commitment to go the extra mile, then you just might be what we’re looking for.

Rappler is looking for hardworking, committed, and talented interns and volunteers who don’t mind getting their hands dirty and their feet wet.

We are accepting applications for the Rappler internship program until Wednesday, June 15. For this cycle, we will also be considering applicants from interested volunteers, students who are not doing this as part of an academic requirement. Interns and volunteers must be willing to work within the internship period of July to August 2022 through a remote work setup.

Not your ordinary desk job

Since Rappler formally opened its internship program in 2011, the company has been a training ground for more than 500 students coming from various universities and diverse fields.

Interns and volunteers are not expected to do menial tasks like getting coffee or photocopying documents. Instead, they will be plucked out of their comfort zones to get a taste of how things work in the real world.

The internship and volunteer program is anchored on the belief that the best way to hone the craft of storytelling, journalism, marketing, or any skill is through firsthand experience. They will be given the chance to maximize the lessons they learned in the classroom by applying them to real-life situations.

We put a premium on individuals who are able to work smart and independently, but are willing to receive guidance and mentorship along the way.

Got what it takes?

Rappler is looking for interns and volunteers who want to gain experience in the following areas:

Writing stories for: Nation MovePH (Community) Business Life and Style Entertainment Sports

Community engagement for MovePH

Membership management for PLUS

Multimedia production

Marketing management, digital marketing, and/or advertising

We are looking for people who are passionate, committed, and eager to learn; unafraid to take on challenges and step out of their comfort zones.

If you’ve got what it takes, a volunteer or internship opportunity at Rappler might just be your cup of tea.

FILL UP THE INTERNSHIP AND VOLUNTEER APPLICATION FORM HERE.

Applicants who are shortlisted will be contacted for an interview by a staff member from Rappler.

If you don’t hear from us right away, don’t worry. Your application will still be considered if a vacant slot opens up.

Previous applicants who were not accepted in the past can apply again. Just fill up the form again.

If you have any questions, please email them to move.ph@rappler.com. – Rappler.com

